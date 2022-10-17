Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Proposed zoning changes could build on $100M greenway project in west side
The city's proposal will enable a mix of new businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, to build near the greenway.
Fox 19
Free health center in East Price Hill helping uninsured adults
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents who are in need of medical care, but unable to afford it, don’t have to put their health at risk thanks to the Good Samaritan Free Health Center. In this 19 For a Cure report, Dan Wells gives you a look at how this health...
WLWT 5
Here's where Cincinnati ranks in 2022 safest cities in the US report
CINCINNATI — A new report ranking the safest cities in the United States has been published byWalletHub. According to the report, Cincinnati came in at 141 out of 182. The report ranked cities based on home and community safety, natural-disaster risk and financial safety. "One of the biggest worries...
Kroger making major shopping change – see who will benefit from the new shopping experience
LUCKY Kroger shoppers will get the chance to try its innovative way of checking out as the company has begun testing new concepts in select stores. The change, dubbed KroGo, will now offer customers four ways to purchase items rather than the traditional checkout line. Kroger is calling the new...
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
lovelandmagazine.com
Breeze Airways promises “Seriously Nice” nonstop flights from CVG
— Promotional fares starting from $39* and $99* –- Cincinnati, Ohio – Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced Wednesday that it will bring service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with nonstop flights to Charleston and San Francisco, starting February 8, 2023. Introductory fares for the new flights are $39* and $99* one way, respectively.
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
linknky.com
The Hive East Coast Kitchen: New Jersey flavors served in Erlanger
Many restaurants in Northern Kentucky offer tastes from other countries; few serve flavors from regions within the United States. The Hive East Coast Kitchen in Erlanger serves East Coast-inspired cuisine. Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette opened the restaurant early this year. The Hive’s origins date back to 1989 when the LaCorte...
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
Fox 19
NKY woman turns severe food allergies into successful business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The world changed for a Northern Kentucky woman when she was diagnosed with severe allergies. Instead of letting it stop her, she used the diagnosis to start a business. Food allergies affect about 32 million people in the US, according to Food Allergy Research and Education. Among...
Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home
A stately 1875 Victorian home has a surprising rear wing: a 2,250-square-foot music room crowded with pianos and Wurlitzer pipe organs. The post Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Fox 19
Covington food pantry in need of help to keep feeding community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A food pantry in Covington says they are in desperate need of help so they can feed people in the community. FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher has more on how you may be able to help out. If you want to donate to help families in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati city manager making changes to racial slur policy after investigations
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's city manager is making changes to its policy after investigating racial slurs used by city workers. City manager Sheryl Long said the new language is meant to clarify the city's administrative regulation for non-discrimination. It comes after multiple recent investigations into police officers using the slur.
Boone County Supt. Matthew Turner tells state peers how ‘equity playbook’ helps reach all students
Superintendents across the state heard how the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) equity playbook is helping Boone County school district in its mission to serve all students. Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner joined KDE Deputy Commissioner and Chief Equity Officer Thomas Woods-Tucker at KDE’s monthly Superintendents Webcast Wednesday...
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
WLWT 5
Archives: Kenwood Towne Center opens in October 1987
CINCINNATI — The Kenwood Towne Center first opened its doors in October 1987. Although construction was not completed on time, inquisitive shoppers moved through the first phase of this multimillion dollar mall while final touches were being put in place. Meanwhile, merchants were optimistic about the mall and about...
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
