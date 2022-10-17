ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Here's where Cincinnati ranks in 2022 safest cities in the US report

CINCINNATI — A new report ranking the safest cities in the United States has been published byWalletHub. According to the report, Cincinnati came in at 141 out of 182. The report ranked cities based on home and community safety, natural-disaster risk and financial safety. "One of the biggest worries...
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Breeze Airways promises “Seriously Nice” nonstop flights from CVG

— Promotional fares starting from $39* and $99* –- Cincinnati, Ohio – Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced Wednesday that it will bring service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with nonstop flights to Charleston and San Francisco, starting February 8, 2023. Introductory fares for the new flights are $39* and $99* one way, respectively.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city

Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

The Hive East Coast Kitchen: New Jersey flavors served in Erlanger

Many restaurants in Northern Kentucky offer tastes from other countries; few serve flavors from regions within the United States. The Hive East Coast Kitchen in Erlanger serves East Coast-inspired cuisine. Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette opened the restaurant early this year. The Hive’s origins date back to 1989 when the LaCorte...
ERLANGER, KY
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

NKY woman turns severe food allergies into successful business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The world changed for a Northern Kentucky woman when she was diagnosed with severe allergies. Instead of letting it stop her, she used the diagnosis to start a business. Food allergies affect about 32 million people in the US, according to Food Allergy Research and Education. Among...
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone County Supt. Matthew Turner tells state peers how ‘equity playbook’ helps reach all students

Superintendents across the state heard how the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) equity playbook is helping Boone County school district in its mission to serve all students. Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner joined KDE Deputy Commissioner and Chief Equity Officer Thomas Woods-Tucker at KDE’s monthly Superintendents Webcast Wednesday...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Kenwood Towne Center opens in October 1987

CINCINNATI — The Kenwood Towne Center first opened its doors in October 1987. Although construction was not completed on time, inquisitive shoppers moved through the first phase of this multimillion dollar mall while final touches were being put in place. Meanwhile, merchants were optimistic about the mall and about...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MASON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy