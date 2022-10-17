Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Meadville at Warren Football Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Meadville at Warren football game on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bulldogs have already clinched a share of the Region 4 title but could win it outright with a victory. The Dragons are fighting for a playoff spot and could clinch a berth with an upset win. A Warren win would also create a 3-way tie for the top spot in Region 4.
yourdailylocal.com
Oct. 21, 2022 Bowling Roundup
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Three bowlers rolled 600 series’ in their respective leagues at Valley Bowling Center this week. Paul Bobelak had a 605 series in Daybreakers play on Monday, while Jim Seth had a 633 and Tom Traub a 601 in Silver Sliders action on Wednesday. Results from...
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower, Warren Learn Soccer Playoff Matchups
SHARON, Pa. – The Eisenhower and Warren boys and girls soccer teams learned their playoff seedings when District 10 released its 2022 soccer brackets Friday. Both Eisenhower teams earned No. 6 seeds in Class 1A and will play in Titusville on Tuesday. The girls take on No. 3 Seneca at 3:30 p.m., while the boys will play No. 3 Mercer at 5:30 p.m.
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Meadville at Warren Football
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Meadville heads to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 football clash. Brian Hagberg is on the call from War Memorial Field. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Drops Hard-Fought Battle to Meadville
WARREN, Pa. – In what could potentially be a District 10 semifinal preview, Meadville earned a 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23) win at Warren on Thursday. The Bulldogs (11-3 overall, 7-1 Region 5) won the first two sets before the Dragons (10-4, 5-3) took the third. Warren nearly forced a fifth set, but a timeout with the set tied at 23-23 stopped Warren’s momentum and Meadville closed out the set to win the match.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren, Eisenhower Volleyball Learn Playoff Seeds
SHARON, Pa. – Warren and Eisenhower volleyball learned who, where, and when they would play as District 10 released its 2022 playoff brackets on Friday. Eisenhower earned the No. 7 seed in Class 1A and will have a quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 seed West Middlesex on Tuesday at Cochranton High School with a 6 p.m. start.
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Roll Past Rockets
WARREN, Pa. – Playing without its top scorer, Warren got goals from five different players to earn a 7-1 win over visiting Titusville in the regular-season finale. The Dragons were without the services of Parks Ordiway (undisclosed) Thursday, but Mark Lynds and Quinn Norris stepped up to score two goals each. Norris added an assist as well.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Girls Soccer Falls to Bradford
WARREN, Pa. – Four different Bradford players scored as the Lady Owls earned a 4-1 win over rival Warren. Emily Morgan and Maddi Cowburn scored in the first half and Bella Prince (penalty kick) and Kelsea Austin scored in the second half for the Lady Owls. Warren got on...
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Bradford at Warren Girls Soccer Wednesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Bradford at Warren girls’ soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 19. The match, from War Memorial Field in Warren, is set to start at 5 p.m. Andy Close will have the call of the match. The match will be...
yourdailylocal.com
Junior Dragons Complete Cross Country Running Program
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Dragons’ cross country program recently completed their Junior Dragons running program on Thursday. The kids have been meeting and running together since the start of the school yea and this was their second race on this course. They got to see their hard work pay off with better times.
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Up Slightly in Western Pa.; Warren County Drivers Paying More
Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average price during the week of October...
fox8tv.com
Clearfield Man Facing Charges
Authorities with the Lawrence Township Police Department say a Clearfield man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to solicit sex from a 15-year-old girl. Police say 38-year-old David Palmgren faces charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and open lewdness, according to online court records. According...
wnynewsnow.com
One Dead In Rollover Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Assisting Drivers Hit, Severely Injured on Interstate 90 in Fairview Township
A woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle while assisting other drivers who slid off the highway in Erie County on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Interstate 90 westbound at mile marker 16 in Fairview Township around 7:30 a.m. A Volkswagon car was...
wesb.com
Warrant Arrest – Bell
A Bradford man was arrested on felony warrants Monday evening. Foster Township Police were out on patrol attempting to locate Kenneth Bell, who was known to have several warrants with their department. Officers followed a vehicle from his home to the Country Fair and once the vehicle was stopped and they determined that it was Bell they attempted to arrest him. Bell resisted but was eventually taken into custody.
Police: Brookville man threatens to shoot troopers, judge after being arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Brookville man who made threats to shoot troopers and a judge while he was at the police station is now behind bars, police report. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Frank Emmell, 64, told troopers that he was going to “shoot you all” in the face and chest with a gun. He […]
Burglar makes off with four chainsaws in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple chainsaws were stolen out of a building in Jefferson County, state police are reminding residents to keep their items secure. State police out of Punxsutawney wrote in a press release, that someone stole four chainsaws out of a metal pole building along Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. The […]
explore venango
Crawford County Man Killed as Pickup Collides with Tree
CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County man was killed after his truck collided with a tree on Tuesday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, on Spartansburg Highway, in Concord Township, Erie County. Police say 64-year-old Donald R....
