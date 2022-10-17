Read full article on original website
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
Doctor’s Nursing Home becomes Helia Health Care Center of Salem
Doctor’s Nursing Home on Hawthorn Road in Salem has officially become Helia Health Care of Salem. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday night by the Salem and Centralia Chambers of Commerce to mark the occasion and begin the facility’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Marketing Director Linda Poninski traced the...
UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS
(OLNEY) The Olney VFW will have its monthly “Trivia Night” this coming Monday night, from 7:00 to 9:00. It’s open to the public for those age 16 and older with the cost at only $5.o0 per person or $20.00 for a team of five. Cash prizes awarded and all are invited with plenty of fun anticipated. For more, call Derek at 517-897-0295 or the VFW at 618-392-4226.
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Thursday, October 20th
Closure of Althoff Drive and intermittent lane closures of Technology Drive are expected to remain in place for a few weeks for a sanitary sewer extension. Local traffic will be allowed to drive around the barricades set up near Willenborg Street to allow access to businesses along Althoff Drive and Network Center Drive.
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education met for its regular monthly for October last night in Olney. The Board : approved the financial report with the monthly bill listing for September at $3,434,892 : noted the state now owes the District $537,433 : heard an update from Poettker Construction on the District’s Early Learning Center project : noted this past week as National School Bus Safety Week : noted today as Principal Appreciation Day : approved the District’s School Maintenance Grant as presented : appointed Norm Henderson to represent the Board at the Delegate Assembly during the Joint Annual Conference of School Boards & Administrators in Chicago next month : recognized Coach Curt Nealis and players Alex & Ayden Nealis for their RCHS Golf accomplishments & going to the State Golf Tournament : heard a presentation from students Taylor Runyon, Brody Runyon, and Maddox Dorn on the Richland County CEO program : in personnel matters – approved the notification of intent to retire from Superintendent Chris Simpson effective June 30th, 2023 – accepted the resignation from RCHS Head Wrestling Coach Phil Dompe – hired Pamela Murray as Part-Time RCES Special Education Teacher, Jessica Reedy as RCES Paraprofessional, Hassen Steele as RCHS Head Wrestling Coach, and Jonathan Knox as RCMS 6th Grade Boys Basketball Coach – approved the list of 2022-2023 RCHS Spring Head & Assistant Coach assignments and the list of RCHS Volunteer Coaches as presented : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County School Board is November 15th.
Next Free Clothing and Household Item Distribution Event
The Helping Hands Ministry’s next event for Westminster Presbyterian’s FREE distribution of clothing and household items will be this Saturday, October 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM, 110 NE 2nd Street in Washington.
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
Grayville Woman Jailed by Carmi PD Wednesday Evening
A Grayville woman is free on bond following her arrest by Carmi Police Wednesday evening. It was just after 8pm when Carmi law enforcement pulled over 29 year old Grayville resident Sarah Brines near East Main Street at the Wabash River bridge. During the stop, it was revealed Brines was allegedly driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was subsequently arrested and processed at the White County Jail. She would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and a half later and is now awaiting a court date.
REGISTRATIONS STILL BEING ACCEPTED
(OLNEY) With in-person interviews beginning this week, on-line registrations are still being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program in Richland County. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for assistance. With more families likely in need this year, the individuals & groups who have adopted families in the past are now being contacted to see about helping out this year. Monetary donations are also accepted by mailing them to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to Adopt-A-Family program. The donated funds will help the families with grocery gift cards. If any questions about the AAF program, call Jean at 618-838-3989.
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
“THANK YOU” FOR ALL YOU DO
(OLNEY/NEWTON) During this 2022 Principal Appreciation Day, let’s recognize our local principals, assistants, and others for the job they do for students, staff, and the public. RICHLAND COUNTY. * High School Principal Darrell Houchin and Assistant Rylan Rusk. * Middle School Principal Jeff Thompson and Assistant Michelle Klingler. *...
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below:. Dear Parents/Guardians,. We write to inform...
Watson man injured when accidentally shot with a crossbow while tracking deer near Kell
A 58-year-old Watson man was shot in the leg by a crossbow Wednesday morning while helping to track a deer that had been shot late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in rural Kell. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronald Slifer and another man had gone with the hunter to...
One injured, one arrested following wreck south of Iuka
A 31-year-old Iuka man was arrested on an outstanding Clay County warrant on Monday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Iuka Road five miles south of Iuka. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Chad Cochran of North Main Street lost control when a deer ran out in front of him when he was negotiating a curve. He missed the deer but ran into the roadside ditch.
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
NO BURNING OUT THERE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A gusty southwest wind and dry conditions will continue to give us a heightened fire danger across east central and southeastern Illinois today through tonight and the weekend ahead. Residents should avoid outdoor burning and obey any and all local burn bans. Brush and trash fires, plus improperly discarded cigarettes can all start major fires that can spread quickly with gusty winds. The Wade Fire District still has a “No Burn Ban” in effect until further notice for all of Jasper County and the City of Newton. Folks are encouraged not to burn anything outdoors at any time until our next significant rainfall.
