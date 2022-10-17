Deadline Tomorrow To Update Voter Information & Advance-Register To Vote In 2022 General Election

Read full article on original website
Letter To The Editor: Vote For Democratic Commissioners In St. Mary’s County
ST. INIGOES, Md. — The following letter comes to us from Geneva Blackmer of St. Inigoes:. It is more important than ever to really consider your options when you vote this year. We have a strong slate of Democratic candidates for County Commissioner, all of whom have a drive to work for our residents and bring our County into the future. They are Sheila Milburn for District 1, Brandon Russell for District 2, and Steve Tuttle for District 4.
Comptroller Franchot Issues Statement On Digital Ad Tax Ruling
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement regarding the ruling earlier this week by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge declaring the Digital Advertisement Gross Revenues tax law unconstitutional:. “As was the case when this legislation was being deliberated in the General Assembly, I...
St. Mary’s County Board Of Elections Announce Canvassing Notice For 2022 General Election
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will be canvassing the 2022 Gubernatorial General Mail-in Ballots and Provisional Ballots. Pre-Election Day Canvass will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. These results will not be released until Election Night. The after Election Mail-in...
Letter To The Editor: Marsha Williams Has Done Her Homework In School Board Campaign
LEONADTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes from Lisa Grossman of Leonardtown, Maryland. “Early voting starts in a little over a week and Election Day will be here before we know it. Informed voters are busy doing their research on who to vote for in a number of critical state and local races.
Political Profile: Ronald Verbos, Candidate For St. Mary’s Commissioner President
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Ronald E. Verbos is running for St. Mary’s County Commissioner President as an Independent candidate. When TheBayNet.com spoke to Verbos, he gave us some personal background on himself. “I am Ronald E. Verbos, and I have made 60 trips around the sun....
Powerball Jackpot Rolls To $550 Million For Saturday’s Drawing
– Two dollars and a dream are all it takes to try to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, which rolled to an estimated annuity of $550 million, even as Maryland players scored $150,057 and $50,000 this week. If hit on Saturday, this will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot of...
Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 21
Maryland has been called “America in Miniature” – you can find just about any kind of natural feature here, except a desert. This has extended to the weather in recent days, with snow falling in Western Maryland and sunny, 70 degree days and blue skies on the Eastern Shore. The snowfall caused the loss of a lot of leaves, leaving areas in western and northern Garrett County past peak conditions. In other areas of the state we’re seeing color changes in a pattern consistent with past years, just with the fall colors turned up a welcome notch.
Fall Trout Stocking Begins Across Southern Maryland
SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – On October 20, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews stocked 2,100 trout in Charles and Calvert Counties. Get out for some fishing before the cold weather returns! Happy fishing!. Calvert County:. -Calvert Cliffs Pond: 400 rainbow trout. -Hutchins Pond: 400 rainbow trout. Charles County:
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
The Mission Of St. Mary’s County Hosting Operations Fundraiser, Meal Train
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – When brothers Richard and Robert Myers first founded The Mission 10 years ago, their ultimate goal was to serve the most underserved part of the homeless population – single, able-bodied adults without children. They have now served a multitude of people in need and...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Violation of Peace Order- On October 15, 2022, Dep. Campbell responded to the 27100 block of Barton Street in Mechanicsville, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Rashell Gail Tucker, age 18 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by yelling at the victim. Tucker was arrested and charged with Peace Order: Fail to Comply.
St. Mary’s College Of Maryland Fire Under Investigation
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On October 17, 2022, at approximately 12:54 p.m., units responded to 47454 Leonard Calvert Circle in St. Mary’s City for a reported building fire. The fire was reported in the utility chase, which is used for passing electrical and plumbing systems between floors. Crews reportedly found a small fire on the first floor and in the attic.
Vicky Lynn Carroll
Vicky Lynn Carroll, 58, of St Mary’s County, passed away surrounded by family on October 15, 2022. She was one of six children, born on August 25th, 1964 to the late Carol Corcoran and surviving parent Paul Monahan, the father figure in her life. Vicky was a loving wife,...
