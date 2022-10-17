ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
DFW Healthcare Brief: Oceans Healthcare’s New Hospital and the Southwestern Medical Foundation’s New Chairman

Dallas-based Oceans Healthcare has opened Oceans Behavioral Hospital Corpus Christi, which is a hospital within CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline. The 30,000 square foot, 42-bed hospital expands inpatient capacity by 20 percent, and adds services for behavioral health concerns. It will allow patients to have access to the full spectrum of medical services.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert

If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial demolition begins Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn and the Nueces County Hospital District hosted a blessing Monday to honor the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial’s legacy. The hospital was demolished in a bittersweet farewell. "It's more sweet than bitter, and as you heard from all the speakers today, as well...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
