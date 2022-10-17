Read full article on original website
COVID-19 preventative measures also will help protect against RSV, flu
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pediatricians are warning parents with young children to watch for symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. According to the doctors at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, there has been a recent spike in the number of kids they are seeing with the illness, and coupled with the flu, it is a big cause for concern.
KIII TV3
Dr. Surani shares how a cancer vaccine might soon become a reality
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the couple behind the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the world could be only a few years away from a cancer vaccine. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss his thoughts on how the race to create the COVID-19 vaccine may have led to one for cancer.
CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
Corpus Christi RTA offering free rides to polling locations for upcoming election
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority wants to make sure everyone who wants to vote in the upcoming November elections has a ride to their polling location. They're offering free rides on the bus to anyone who needs it. “By offering free rides on the...
KIII TV3
Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Dr. Surani explains what attracts mosquitoes to certain people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study revealed how some of us are magnets for mosquitoes based on our scents. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss why this study is important. "If we can figure out exactly what it is, we can try to come up with...
UPDATE: 361 Grants responds to 3NEWS story about refunds, calls to food bank
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: 361 Grants provided a statement early Friday morning which addresses allegations made in this story. It has been added to the end of this story so the story can lend context to the statement. 3NEWS has learned of as many as eight ongoing...
Report from Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows rise in fentanyl overdose deaths
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A review of autopsy reports through the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows from 2019 to 2021 there was a 115-percent increase in the total number of deaths due to accidental drug overdoes. In that same time period, fentanyl related deaths also significantly increased. A...
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Oceans Healthcare’s New Hospital and the Southwestern Medical Foundation’s New Chairman
Dallas-based Oceans Healthcare has opened Oceans Behavioral Hospital Corpus Christi, which is a hospital within CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline. The 30,000 square foot, 42-bed hospital expands inpatient capacity by 20 percent, and adds services for behavioral health concerns. It will allow patients to have access to the full spectrum of medical services.
San Patricio moms have new resource to help with postpartum depression
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moms in San Patricio County now have a new resource to help them deal with postpartum depression. It's a resource that until now, was only available in Nueces County. The United Way of the Coastal Bend is expanding its free Nurse-Family Partnership program. Specially trained...
Making 'Great Strides' against Cystic Fibrosis with Driscoll Children's Hospital
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cystic Fibrosis (or CF) is a devastating genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. Nearly 40,000 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with CF and the disease significantly affects both the quality and duration of life. But there is hope. Driscoll...
Fentanyl is making its way into the Nueces County Jail
According to the CDC, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger.
'We don't turn anybody away': Toys for Tots registration now open for Coastal Bend kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Toys for Tots campaign has been ongoing for more than 30 years across the country. Across the Coastal Bend, many chapters take part in continuing the mission and ensuring each kid has a gift during the holidays. "I've been doing it probably 10 years,"...
Flu is here and numbers show major increase in cases over same period last year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu activity is on the increase in the Coastal Bend and the numbers show a big jump from where we were during the same week last year. For the first week in Oct., the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported 513 flu cases, compared to just 7 at the same time last year.
City of Corpus Christi celebrates newly renovated North Beach History Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate a newly transformed North Beach History Plaza. A cool history fact about North Beach, the first American flag in the Coastal Bend was placed on that soil. In the outdoor plaza, education...
Driscoll Children's Hospital patients have a scream at 'Spirit of Children' party
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Spirit of Children party was held at Driscoll Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The party was held to get kids in the holiday spirit, as they got to choose what they wanted to be for Halloween, with numerous costumes and accessories there for the taking.
Snow-crab shortage leaves Corpus Christi restaurant owners in a pinch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend snow crab fans might have to find something else to dip in drawn butter now that the season has been cancelled due to a shortage in Alaska. Experts say the snow-crab population has decreased nearly 80 percent in the last four years. "Luckily...
ccbiznews.com
Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert
If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
New face to lead United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce
Al Arreola Jr, the new president and CEO, was most recently the head of the South Texas Business Partnership in San Antonio.
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial demolition begins Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn and the Nueces County Hospital District hosted a blessing Monday to honor the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial’s legacy. The hospital was demolished in a bittersweet farewell. "It's more sweet than bitter, and as you heard from all the speakers today, as well...
