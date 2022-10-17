Read full article on original website
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.20.22
We’re still coming out of Bound For Glory and that means it is time to start getting ready for whatever the next monthly special is going to be. In this case, that means Frankie Kazarian is going to cash in his X-Division Title for a World Title shot against Josh Alexander. That is likely going to mean some competition for the vacant title and it might start tonight. Let’s get to it.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar
Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing
It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December 10, Same Day as ROH Final Battle
PWInsider reports that during a media call to promote WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the next NXT PPV will be Deadline on December 10. This will be the same day as ROH Final Battle (which starts at 4 PM ET) and will start opposite of a UFC PPV also being held that night.
NJPW President Says He’s ‘Angry’ About Karl Anderson Missing NJPW Battle Autumn
NJPW President Takami Ohbari says he’s none too pleased about Karl Anderson missing his NEVER Openweight Title defense at NJPW Battle Autumn. As previously reported, Anderson is double booked for November 5th, as WWE booking him for Crown Jewel while NJPW has him defending his title against Hikuleo. Ohbari...
NJPW Strong Detonation To Take Place In November
NJPW Strong will host a new event, NJPW Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the event will take place on November 20th at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles and will be a taping for episodes of NJPW Strong. The full announcement reads:. STRONG...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Three Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of AEW Rampage tonight in Jacksonville, which includes three title matches. The lineup features:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (if The...
WWE Day 1 No Longer Advertised By Arena, Live Event Added Instead
WWE Day 1 is officially off the calendar at the State Farm Arena in Georgia, with a new live event a few days earlier set. As was reported earlier this week, WWE appears to have cancelled the January 1st PPV in Atlanta. That seems to be confirmed after the venue removed the show from their schedule per PWInsider, and instead now have a WWE live event on December 27th.
Cora Jade On Her Time In The WWE Performance Center, Halloween Havoc Match, More
Cora Jade competes against Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc, and she recently discussed her time in NXT and more. Jade spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:. On her time in WWE Performance Center: “2021 of...
Details on PPV Buys For This Year’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Bound for Glory did surprisingly well against stiff competition from WWE and AEW. The show was on a Friday against both Smackdown and Rampage. In spite of that, the show had 1,840 PPV buys, which is up 46% from the 1,260 for Slammiversary. This is down from previous years but still an improvement overall.
Ultimo Dragon Wants To Wrestle Chris Jericho in AEW
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ultimo Dragon spoke about his WCW rivalry with Chris Jericho and how he wants to end it in AEW. Here are highlights:. On how he’s still wrestling at 55: “It is really important to not push myself too hard, training or in the ring. Most of all, enjoying life is what keeps me going. That is what keeps me young.”
AEW Video Engineer Passes Away Suddenly, GoFundMe Launched
Brian Muster, who worked as the lead video engineer for AEW since 2019, passed away suddenly yesterday. A GoFundMe has been launched to help support his fiancée and two children. Top donations include two from Tony Khan (for $15,000 and $10,000), Chris Jericho ($10,000), Darby Allin, Malakai Black and more. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe already hit it’s goal of $75,000 and currently sits at $76,647.
Frankie Kazarian Relinquishes X-Division Title On Impact Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian has officially exercised Option C, handing over the Impact X-Division Championship on Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show saw Kazarian relinquish the championship in order to get a World Championship match against Josh Alexander at Impact Over Drive on November 18th. After taking back the title, Scott D’Amore said...
Brett Lauderdale Comments On Reports Of WWE Working With GCW
A new report suggests that GCW may be doing something with WWE, and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale commented on the speculation. The WON noted that the company “has something going on with WWE,” pointing out that Joey Janela promoted this week’s Raw and told everyone on the GCW roster to do the same.
Chris Jericho Files to Trademark ‘Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat’, ‘Ring of Jericho’
Fightful reports that on October 17, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat’ for entertainment services. This is likely related to his series of wrestling cruises, with the fourth, Four Leaf Clover, launching in February. Mark For: CHRIS JERICHO’S BLOOD BOAT trademark registration...
PCO Destroys Honor No More After Being Kicked Out On Impact Wrestling
Honor No More has been torn apart after they tried to kick PCO out on this week’s Impact Wrestling, resulting in PCO taking them out. Tonight’s show saw Eddie Edwards vow to address the future of the group later in the evening, and once The OGK lost the Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino, Edwards came down to the ring.
