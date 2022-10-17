Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
How to Watch Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, October 22-23
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Jalopnik
Pikes Peak Sanctions New Testing Program For Automakers
First run in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the oldest motorsport events in the world. The 12.42-mile-long climb to the summit is famous for its difficulty and danger. While the entire course has been paved for over a decade now, the 156-turn ascent is still as treacherous as it was over a century ago. However, Pikes Peak as an event has lost some of its cachet in automotive culture over the years relative to motorsport’s other prestige events, like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500.
Jalopnik
Double Champions Techeetah Won’t Race in Formula E Next Year
All-electric racing series Formula E is having a bit of a time at the moment. Sure, it’s about to launch its most advanced racer that can top 200 mph and promises closer racing, but it’s also losing a raft of big names from the sport. After winning back-to-back...
Jalopnik
Bottas Says Becoming Alfa Romeo F1's Team Leader Came ‘Naturally’
It’s been a year of evolution in Formula 1 in 2022, the sport launched sweeping changes to its cars to bring about closer racing, there’s a new two-time World Champion in town and Valtteri Bottas left a dominant Mercedes F1 team to join midfield squad Alfa Romeo. “So...
Jalopnik
The Rise and Fall of the United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen
To truly thrive in America, Formula 1 just needed one thing: A stable, reliable race that could entice drivers and fans to attend from far and wide. After struggling through Sebring, Riverside, and a decade of uncontested Indy 500s, F1 finally seemed to strike gold with Watkins Glen International in upstate New York. But all good things, unfortunately, cannot last forever — especially with more exciting events on the horizon.
Jalopnik
FIA Announces Changes Following F1's Tractor Incident in Japan
Ignoring the confusion over whether on not Max Verstappen won the 2022 F1 World Drivers’ Championship, Formula 1’s drivers left Japan seriously concerned over the handling of an incident early in the rain-affected race. On the second lap, Carlos Sainz lost control of his Ferrari at the exit of Suzuka’s hairpin and aquaplaned into the barriers. The safety car was deployed, then marshals and a recovery vehicle were sent to the severely damaged Ferrari at the track’s edge.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 'Tribute to Carrera RS' Is Exactly What the Name Suggests
While this is unlikely to come as a surprise to most of you, Porsche’s new GT3 RS is no great beauty. It’s a wild, violent, aero-before-all, no-holds-barred track car that doesn’t really care about style. Except now Porsche has gone and put one of the all-time best color combinations on the new GT3 RS to celebrate the classic Carrera RS from the 1970s, and the results are surprisingly great.
Jalopnik
Porsche to Formula 1: Not Dead Yet
Today, the FIA World Motor Sport Council convened at the Royal Automobile Club in London for its third meeting of the year. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem officially opened the session by addressing the members of international motorsport’s highest committee and summarizing the significant developments that took place under the supervision of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile since the council’s previous meeting in June. However, a single sentence in the address piqued the interest of those involved in Formula 1.
Jalopnik
Formula 1 in America Was Never the Same After 2005 United States Grand Prix
While Formula 1 doesn’t boast a long history of races so terrible that they turn an entire country off a certain kind of motorsport, one such race took place less than two decades ago at the 2005 United States Grand Prix. Unfortunately for F1, the politics-driven chaos was the antithesis of what American audiences needed after watching its own domestic series torn apart time and again by similar infighting.
Jalopnik
Toyota's GR Sport-ified RAV4 for Europe Deserves Some Attention
The Toyota RAV4 Prime is faster than you’d think, with its 302 horsepower. But, in true Toyota fashion, it keeps any and all sporting pretense on the down low. In Europe, the brand is playing things a bit differently with the announcement of the RAV4 GR Sport. Now, I...
Jalopnik
All the Non-Race Meet-Ups at the 2022 United States Grand Prix
It’s finally here, friends. This week marks the 2022 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, and it’s one of my favorite weekends of the year. I know there’s more than enough in the great city of Austin, TX to provide you with a weekend of entertainment — but if you’re looking to hang out with some like-minded folks who also love racing, then this list is for you.
Jalopnik
Abarth's Divisive 4C-Based Classiche 1000 SP Concept Is Going Into Limited Production
You may remember the Abarth 1000 SP — a Alfa 4C-based, coachbuilt-style concept from about a year and a half ago that was very divisive in its design. I hated it, some of you loved it, and it seemed as though that would be the last we’d hear of it. Abarth, however, had other plans in mind. The brand just confirmed the car will be built in limited numbers. These will be the final 4C Spiders, paying tribute to Abarth’s rich motorsport history.
Jalopnik
The Audi R8 Is a Charming Relic of a Mid-Engine Supercar
While we were stopped at a light in rural New Hampshire in a $187,000 Vegas Yellow Audi R8, a middle-aged woman stepped from the sidewalk to holler at us. She could have simply been shaking her fist for the ruckus we were making, the $3,600 sport exhaust package and the pioneering Detroit Techno sounds of Carl Craig popping off along Main Street. Then we worried that she was making some lame Iron Man comment, referencing the 2008 Audi/Marvel collab featuring the first-generation R8, a quip we’d encountered more than a few times since leaving New York. But as it turned out, her query was far more insightful.
Jalopnik
How to Make the Most of Your Trip to the United States Grand Prix
The day has finally come: It is officially the United States Grand Prix weekend. As a former resident of Austin, TX, I’ve made this event a yearly endeavor, and I like to think that I’ve really figured out the best way to attend the race. So, if you’ve got tickets and are heading to the track for the first time — or if you’re a seasoned veteran looking to maximize your trip — then I’m here for you.
Jalopnik
What Ford Deserves the Raptor Treatment Next?
Did you know that October is National Raptor Month? No, neither did I until earlier this week. Apparently, over the course of the month, we’re supposed to celebrate our favorite raptors, which in this instance includes things like Peregrine Falcons, Andean Condors, and that all-American hero, the Bald Eagle.
Comments / 0