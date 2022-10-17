Read full article on original website
WGAL
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the North Scranton Expressway. There's no word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene.
WOLF
One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
WOLF
Lane restriction planned for section of I-81 in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Friday that beginning Monday, October 24th, there will be a lane restriction through a section of I-81 North in Luzerne County. The restriction will be set between Exit 151A and 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg) from 8 PM-6 AM until November 4th to perform boring studies.
WOLF
Tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-80 East
PA (WOLF) — A tractor-trailer crash Friday morning has shut down a section of Interstate 80 in central PA. According to PennDOT, I-80 East is closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Officials say the road will be closed...
Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
Northumberland County man swindled out of $9,000 by suspect impersonating bond bailsman
Watsontown, Pa. — A man impersonated a bail bondsman and swindled $9,000 out of victim in Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the 81-year-old victim in Delaware Township gave the man the money on Oct. 7, believing that he was a bail bondsman. The suspect is described as being a tall white male, who was wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, blue zip-up sweatshirt, fitted sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County
MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
WOLF
Multiple mailboxes vandalized in Monroe County
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating the vandalism of several mailboxes throughout Chestnut Hill Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a vandal, or vandals, damaged three mailboxes on Palisades Drive with a blunt object sometime between midnight and 7 AM on Monday. The damage to the...
WOLF
Man faces attempted homicide charges after standoff with police
LONG POND, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after police say he attempted to stab a woman multiple times and shot at police. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Long Pond on Thursday for a domestic dispute involving a knife.
WOLF
Police respond to infant fatally shot in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police sent officers to a residence on the 500 block of Woodward Street. When officers arrived, they found an infant on the floor with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts from officers and EMS personnel, the infant was pronounced deceased while on the scene by medical personnel.
Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds. According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several […]
WOLF
Police search for gas station burglary suspect
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Plains Township are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station. Investigators say the incident took place at the Liberty Exxon gas station just after 1 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911...
WOLF
Convicted felon from Scranton pleads guilty to weapon charge
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition pled guilty to having both in Lackawanna County after police seized them from his vehicle earlier this year. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 50-year-old Yasin Abdul-Mattin, of Scranton, pled guilty on Thursday...
Bulldozer crushes 81-year-old man to death in central Pa.
An 81-year-old tree worker was pronounced dead after a bulldozer ran him over Monday in Lancaster County, authorities said. Walter Shirk, of Ephrata, was working in a wooded area of a West Cocalico Township farm when he was killed around 3:15 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
californiaexaminer.net
Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping
A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged
Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
Samurai sword-wielding suspect wearing clown mask robs Pocono Mountains store
A convenience store in the Pocono Mountains was robbed by a suspect wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, police said.
I-81 reopened after tractor-trailer crash closed a lane
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County reopened after a tractor-trailer crash closed it Wednesday morning. The southbound lane closure impacted travel around mile marker 182. The closure was due to an overturned tractor-trailer. PennDOT announced that the lane reopened at around 11:18 a.m. To check roadway conditions, visit 511PA.
WOLF
Multiple crews respond to business fire in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a business fire in Plymouth on Thursday afternoon. According to Plymouth Borough Fire Chief Bill Evans, the fire broke out around 2 PM at the Bayard Printing Group on West Main Street. Chief Evans said paper inside a printing press caught on fire and caused damage to the middle front interior of the building.
