Glen Lyon, PA

WGAL

Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the North Scranton Expressway. There's no word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Lane restriction planned for section of I-81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Friday that beginning Monday, October 24th, there will be a lane restriction through a section of I-81 North in Luzerne County. The restriction will be set between Exit 151A and 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg) from 8 PM-6 AM until November 4th to perform boring studies.
WOLF

Tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-80 East

PA (WOLF) — A tractor-trailer crash Friday morning has shut down a section of Interstate 80 in central PA. According to PennDOT, I-80 East is closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Officials say the road will be closed...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland County man swindled out of $9,000 by suspect impersonating bond bailsman

Watsontown, Pa. — A man impersonated a bail bondsman and swindled $9,000 out of victim in Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the 81-year-old victim in Delaware Township gave the man the money on Oct. 7, believing that he was a bail bondsman. The suspect is described as being a tall white male, who was wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, blue zip-up sweatshirt, fitted sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County

MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Multiple mailboxes vandalized in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating the vandalism of several mailboxes throughout Chestnut Hill Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a vandal, or vandals, damaged three mailboxes on Palisades Drive with a blunt object sometime between midnight and 7 AM on Monday. The damage to the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man faces attempted homicide charges after standoff with police

LONG POND, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after police say he attempted to stab a woman multiple times and shot at police. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Long Pond on Thursday for a domestic dispute involving a knife.
LONG POND, PA
WOLF

Police respond to infant fatally shot in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police sent officers to a residence on the 500 block of Woodward Street. When officers arrived, they found an infant on the floor with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts from officers and EMS personnel, the infant was pronounced deceased while on the scene by medical personnel.
WBRE

Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds. According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police search for gas station burglary suspect

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Plains Township are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station. Investigators say the incident took place at the Liberty Exxon gas station just after 1 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Convicted felon from Scranton pleads guilty to weapon charge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition pled guilty to having both in Lackawanna County after police seized them from his vehicle earlier this year. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 50-year-old Yasin Abdul-Mattin, of Scranton, pled guilty on Thursday...
SCRANTON, PA
californiaexaminer.net

Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping

A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged

Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

I-81 reopened after tractor-trailer crash closed a lane

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County reopened after a tractor-trailer crash closed it Wednesday morning. The southbound lane closure impacted travel around mile marker 182. The closure was due to an overturned tractor-trailer. PennDOT announced that the lane reopened at around 11:18 a.m. To check roadway conditions, visit 511PA.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Multiple crews respond to business fire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a business fire in Plymouth on Thursday afternoon. According to Plymouth Borough Fire Chief Bill Evans, the fire broke out around 2 PM at the Bayard Printing Group on West Main Street. Chief Evans said paper inside a printing press caught on fire and caused damage to the middle front interior of the building.
PLYMOUTH, PA

