KTVU FOX 2
Record heat seen in parts of Bay Area
There was record heat in parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. Our meteorologist tells us where records were broken or tied with 90-degree temperatures.
KTVU FOX 2
Warmest day of the month
Wednesday is likely to be the warmest day of the month in much of the Bay Area. But the hotter weather won't last long as temperatures are expected to plummet this weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard
Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
KTVU FOX 2
Surprise firework show puzzles the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area residents took to social media Wednesday night wondering about all the mysterious booms they were hearing. Explosions, lightning, or fireworks in October? Turns out, it was a film production crew putting on a show at Treasure Island. "These fireworks freaked out about 500,000 people last...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area home prices continue decline
A staple of the Bay Area’s economic strength is faltering. The median home price in the region and across California has dropped.
KTVU FOX 2
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow crackdown could lead to tougher penalties in San Francisco
San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey proposed a series of strategies aimed at deterring stunt driving. It comes following a disproportional number of sideshows playing out in District 6, with close proximity to the Bay Bridge.
KTVU FOX 2
High-end athletic wear company temporarily closes doors in San Francisco over repeated break-ins
A high-end active wear company has closed its doors in San Francisco, saying it has been repeatedly targeted by organized shoplifters. The head of the company called San Francisco "a city of chaos."
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
15 seconds that changed the San Francisco Bay Area: Devastation of the 1989 quake remembered
The San Francisco Bay Area was celebrating on October 17, 1989, as both home teams faced off against each other in Game 3 of the World Series. The mood lasted until 5:04 p.m. when the Loma Prieta earthquake, a 6.5 magnitude, shook for 15 seconds and changed the Bay Area forever.
Hwy 101 express lanes in San Mateo Co. to open 3 months early due to I-Team investigation
Officials announced they will begin incrementally opening the express lanes for carpools in November.
KTVU FOX 2
Shelter-in-place in effect in Novato due to downed power lines
NOVATO, Calif. - Officials have alerted the public of a shelter-in-place order in effect for part of Novato Wednesday afternoon due to downed power lines. Pacific Gas and Electric has been notified. A Nixle alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. A fallen tree is to blame for the downed lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Tree Lane. In an update, officials said there will be a hard road closure on McClay between Saddlebrook Ct. and Chardonnay Lane until 8 p.m. The roadway will not fully reopen until approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The power outage may last through the morning, according to Novato police.
KTVU FOX 2
'A city of chaos': Cotopaxi closes only SF store after repeated break-ins
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Cotopaxi, a popular active wear brand is shutting down its only San Francisco store because of repeated break-ins. "We are closing the store due to rampant organized theft and lack of safety for our team," wrote Davis Smith Cotopaxi Founder and CEO on Linkedin. "Our store is hit by organized theft rings several times per week."
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley hires private security to patrol area around dorms at night
University of California Berkeley has hired a private security vendor to staff guards outside three of the campus dorm complexes. A university spokesperson said three guards from Treeline Security started working on Friday.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Emergency responders urge people to prepare for the next 'Big One'
SAN FRANCISCO - 33 years ago today the Bay Area was rocked by the Loma Prieta earthquake. Experts warn it's not a matter of if a major quake will strike again, it's a matter of when. First responders have an important message. Emergency responders are urging all of us to...
KTVU FOX 2
Jackknifed big rig jams traffic on I-680 in Sunol
SUNOL, Calif. - A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Friday morning brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 680 in Sunol. The big-rig was hauling two trailers when it crashed around 3:20 a.m. on northbound I-680, past Highway 84. According to California Highway Patrol-Dublin, there were injuries were...
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom offers $50K in cold case killing of Hayward teen
HAYWARD, Calif. - Five years after the killing of a Hayward High School student gunned down while riding his bike, the case remains unsolved. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he's offering a $50,000 reward or information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of 16-year-old Lamar Murphy.
KTVU FOX 2
Landscapers discover car buried in Atherton yard; police cadaver dogs on scene
Landscapers working on a project at an Atherton home discovered a car buried in the home's yard on Thursday, police say. Officials said the vehicle was possibly buried some time in the 1990s and was 4 to 5 feet underground. Cadaver dogs at the scene made slight indication of human remains though none have yet been found.
