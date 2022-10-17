ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVU FOX 2

Record heat seen in parts of Bay Area

There was record heat in parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. Our meteorologist tells us where records were broken or tied with 90-degree temperatures.
KTVU FOX 2

Warmest day of the month

Wednesday is likely to be the warmest day of the month in much of the Bay Area. But the hotter weather won't last long as temperatures are expected to plummet this weekend.
KTVU FOX 2

Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard

Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
KTVU FOX 2

Surprise firework show puzzles the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area residents took to social media Wednesday night wondering about all the mysterious booms they were hearing. Explosions, lightning, or fireworks in October? Turns out, it was a film production crew putting on a show at Treasure Island. "These fireworks freaked out about 500,000 people last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Shelter-in-place in effect in Novato due to downed power lines

NOVATO, Calif. - Officials have alerted the public of a shelter-in-place order in effect for part of Novato Wednesday afternoon due to downed power lines. Pacific Gas and Electric has been notified. A Nixle alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. A fallen tree is to blame for the downed lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Tree Lane. In an update, officials said there will be a hard road closure on McClay between Saddlebrook Ct. and Chardonnay Lane until 8 p.m. The roadway will not fully reopen until approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The power outage may last through the morning, according to Novato police.
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'A city of chaos': Cotopaxi closes only SF store after repeated break-ins

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Cotopaxi, a popular active wear brand is shutting down its only San Francisco store because of repeated break-ins. "We are closing the store due to rampant organized theft and lack of safety for our team," wrote Davis Smith Cotopaxi Founder and CEO on Linkedin. "Our store is hit by organized theft rings several times per week."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Jackknifed big rig jams traffic on I-680 in Sunol

SUNOL, Calif. - A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Friday morning brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 680 in Sunol. The big-rig was hauling two trailers when it crashed around 3:20 a.m. on northbound I-680, past Highway 84. According to California Highway Patrol-Dublin, there were injuries were...
SUNOL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom offers $50K in cold case killing of Hayward teen

HAYWARD, Calif. - Five years after the killing of a Hayward High School student gunned down while riding his bike, the case remains unsolved. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he's offering a $50,000 reward or information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of 16-year-old Lamar Murphy.
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Landscapers discover car buried in Atherton yard; police cadaver dogs on scene

Landscapers working on a project at an Atherton home discovered a car buried in the home's yard on Thursday, police say. Officials said the vehicle was possibly buried some time in the 1990s and was 4 to 5 feet underground. Cadaver dogs at the scene made slight indication of human remains though none have yet been found.
ATHERTON, CA

