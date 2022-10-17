NOVATO, Calif. - Officials have alerted the public of a shelter-in-place order in effect for part of Novato Wednesday afternoon due to downed power lines. Pacific Gas and Electric has been notified. A Nixle alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. A fallen tree is to blame for the downed lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Tree Lane. In an update, officials said there will be a hard road closure on McClay between Saddlebrook Ct. and Chardonnay Lane until 8 p.m. The roadway will not fully reopen until approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The power outage may last through the morning, according to Novato police.

NOVATO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO