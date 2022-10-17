Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Man working at Port Everglades killed in accident involving shipping container
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. According to authorities, the death was a result of an accident that occurred when a worker was moving a container on a ship. It happened Thursday night on a ship in Southport, which officials...
Click10.com
Biscayne Bay dead zone alert: Experts report fish kill is mainly around 2 canal discharge areas
MIAMI – Natalia Datorre reported she stepped out into her backyard facing Biscayne Bay Thursday in Miami Beach and was hit with a “dead fish” smell. Datorre, who lives in North Beach’s Biscayne Point area, reported finding dozens of dead flounder, toadfish, and other species to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Click10.com
Grow house found after fire breaks out in Broward home
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Firefighters found what appeared to be a marijuana grow house while responding to a fire in Broward County. It happened inside a duplex located along Northeast 33rd Street and 19th Avenue in Oakland Park. Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished. Responding crews then found...
Click10.com
Video shows girl fleeing Fort Lauderdale abduction attempt; search for suspect continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police handed out flyers in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Friday as they continued searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy. New video released by FLPD on Friday shows the young girl running away...
Click10.com
BSO: Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Pompano Beach, Fla. – Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect from South Florida on Wednesday following a short pursuit with law enforcement officers in Clayton County, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. Deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Otis Washington after a man was...
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
Click10.com
BSO deputies help rescue homeless Vietnam veteran in Davie
Davie, Fla. – Broward Sherriff deputies helped out a 79-year-old Vietnam veteran on Wednesday afternoon after learning the man was homeless. Love, a Vietnam veteran, spent 4 months living out of a van in a Davie parking lot and was left homeless by his deceased wife. “My wife sold...
Click10.com
‘The most horrific call’: Family mourns student pilot killed in Miramar plane crash
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Family members of 32-year-old Jordan Hall mourned the student pilot killed when the plane he and his flight instructor piloted crashed into a Miramar neighborhood Monday. They spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday. They said Hall was just five hours away from getting his pilot’s...
Click10.com
Gun mix-up led to customs officer’s death at west Miami-Dade shooting range, sources say
MIAMI – A gun mix-up led a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer to accidentally shoot and kill fellow Officer Jorge Arias at a west Miami-Dade gun range Wednesday morning, sources told Local 10 News. Officers stood outside the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office Friday to honor Arias, 40,...
Click10.com
Authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl from Pompano Beach
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a young girl reported missing in Broward County. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Emma Bleidt from Pompano Beach. Bleidt was last seen around 2 p.m., Thursday at Cypress...
Click10.com
Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
Click10.com
CBP instructor dies after accidental shooting at west Miami-Dade gun range
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor conducting a course was accidentally shot and killed at a west Miami-Dade gun range Wednesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the Trail Glades Range just before 10:30 a.m. The county-owned range is located near the intersection...
Click10.com
Driver of SUV crashes into Miami construction site
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a construction site. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 11th Terrace in Miami. According to Miami police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a crash in which a pedestrian...
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
Click10.com
Report of man with grenade puts Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on high alert
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s headquarters were on high alert on Thursday afternoon. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD, a threatening man called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to say that he was at the station’s parking lot.
Click10.com
Shots fired in northwest Miami-Dade after police pull over suspect
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Shots were fired Wednesday night after authorities pulled over a suspect in northwest Miami-Dade, police confirmed. The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 112th Street and Seventh Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from Miami Beach were conducting an investigation...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
Click10.com
Police investigating after Brightline train hit pedestrian in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after a Brightline train hit a pedestrian in North Miami Beach on Wednesday afternoon. According to North Miami Beach police, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue. Miami Beach police said drivers should expect traffic...
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
