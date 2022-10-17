ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Grow house found after fire breaks out in Broward home

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Firefighters found what appeared to be a marijuana grow house while responding to a fire in Broward County. It happened inside a duplex located along Northeast 33rd Street and 19th Avenue in Oakland Park. Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished. Responding crews then found...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Pompano Beach, Fla. – Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect from South Florida on Wednesday following a short pursuit with law enforcement officers in Clayton County, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. Deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Otis Washington after a man was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

BSO deputies help rescue homeless Vietnam veteran in Davie

Davie, Fla. – Broward Sherriff deputies helped out a 79-year-old Vietnam veteran on Wednesday afternoon after learning the man was homeless. Love, a Vietnam veteran, spent 4 months living out of a van in a Davie parking lot and was left homeless by his deceased wife. “My wife sold...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl from Pompano Beach

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a young girl reported missing in Broward County. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Emma Bleidt from Pompano Beach. Bleidt was last seen around 2 p.m., Thursday at Cypress...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Driver of SUV crashes into Miami construction site

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a construction site. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 11th Terrace in Miami. According to Miami police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a crash in which a pedestrian...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station

AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
AVENTURA, FL
Click10.com

Shots fired in northwest Miami-Dade after police pull over suspect

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Shots were fired Wednesday night after authorities pulled over a suspect in northwest Miami-Dade, police confirmed. The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 112th Street and Seventh Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from Miami Beach were conducting an investigation...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead

Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
LAUDERHILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy