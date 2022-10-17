Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer – Howell’s Dream Season Carries Rebels to Shore Conference Tournament Final
NEPTUNE -- Upon ending her team's 2021 season ending with an NJSIAA Tournament loss to Manalapan, current Howell girls soccer senior Riley Borenstein and her fellow returning players approached then-first-year coach Miguel Arroyo and told him their intentions for the offseason. "As soon as that game against Manalapan was over,...
Pinelands’ Mike Hall is the Week 7 Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week on our website. The winner of the poll each week will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 in Toms River. The...
The Block GameDay Countdown Takes Us To Donovan Catholic Friday Night
The Block GameDay Countdown takes us to Donovan Catholic Friday night where the Griffins host Middletown South in a battle of American Division rivals who are both ranked in the Jeep Store/Shore Sports Network Top 10. The visiting Eagles (#5, 5-1) have won 3 in-a-row thanks to a bruising running game while Donovan (#4, 5-2) has bounced back following two consecutive losses to shut out their last two opponents.
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Tuesday Scoreboard, 10/18/22
Junior Ammar Danish scored a goal and assisted two others as the Colonials (5-11) continued their late-season surge by beating the Bucs (2-12) and advancing to the Shore Coaches' Cup final against Shore. Senior Ryan Olchaskey scored his first varsity goal and senior Kieran McLean added another for Freehold Boro,...
Surf Taco Week 6 Girls Soccer Team of the Week: Howell
The Shore Conference has, arguably, been the best girls soccer conference in the state over the last half-decade or so and the most disputable part of that statement is the term "arguably." Year after year, teams from the Shore are sprinkled throughout the state Top 20 and fill out multiple...
Jersey Mike’s Week 7 Shore Conference Football Team of the Week: Ocean Township
Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Football Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 7 is Ocean, which won a 34-28 overtime...
