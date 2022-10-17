ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore Sports Network

The Block GameDay Countdown Takes Us To Donovan Catholic Friday Night

The Block GameDay Countdown takes us to Donovan Catholic Friday night where the Griffins host Middletown South in a battle of American Division rivals who are both ranked in the Jeep Store/Shore Sports Network Top 10. The visiting Eagles (#5, 5-1) have won 3 in-a-row thanks to a bruising running game while Donovan (#4, 5-2) has bounced back following two consecutive losses to shut out their last two opponents.
