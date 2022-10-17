Read full article on original website
Residents: Sewage plant idea stinks
MONROE – Several residents spoke out Oct. 17 against a rezoning that may pave the way for a wastewater treatment plant. The rezoning of 100 acres at 3124 Ridge Road in Indian Trail would allow a wastewater treatment plant by right, meaning it would only have to go through a staff review to get a permit.
Carolina Place holding Touch a Truck, food drive on Oct. 29
PINEVILLE – Carolina Place will host a Touch a Truck event and food drive Oct. 29 with the Pineville police and fire departments. Attendees will get a close-up view of Atrium Health’s helicopter and various medical, emergency and work vehicles. There will also be a bounce house, face painting, a raffle and a DJ.
Neighbors oppose re-zoning area of Union County for Sewage Plant
The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering multiple sites for the project.
Indian Trail supports community through surplus funds
INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail has been allocating funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ARPA’s goal is to combat the negative effects of COVID-19 by funding expenditures that improve or support the community. Through ARPA, the town was allocated $12.7 million...
Union County Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 14-20)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 14 to 20:. Violations include: Employee drinks stored on biscuit prep surface; no paper towels at hand sink near office; sanitizer wasn’t at the proper concentration; and chicken for bo sandwiches and sausages weren’t held hot enough. Indian...
Cappella: UCPS school bond helps everyone in Union County
There are many reasons to support this year’s bond for Union County Public Schools. Are you a county resident who’s concerned about taxes, property values, fair play, and economic development? If so, there is good news in the UCPS bond offering. You can read about the bond here: https://www.ucps.k12.nc.us/bond2022.
Rezoning applications offer more housing for south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE – Vision Properties plans to revitalize an aging office development by rezoning it for mixed use and adding multifamily residential units. The site is across from Carmel Commons shopping center on the east and west side of Carmel Commons Boulevard and east side of Carmel Road, south of Pineville-Matthews Road.
Greater Matthews Habitat providing affordable housing update during fundraising breakfast
MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will host a fundraising breakfast that looks at affordable housing from multiple vantage points. Programming will reflect on the national state of affordable housing by keynote speaker LaShonda M. Hart, affordable housing manager for the Mecklenburg County manager’s office. Natisha Rivera-Patrick,...
Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 14-20)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 14 to 20:. • Bit By Seoul Food, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 97 • Chaconia Food Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98 • Chef Lee’s Seafood & Chicken, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94.5. • Chex...
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
Monroe couple stuck with car repair bill after buying bad gas
MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe woman said her husband purchased fuel for his SUV that turned out to be bad, and they got stuck paying hundreds to have it repaired. Sandy Williams said her husband filled up his car at the BP station at the corner of Highway 74 and Morgan Mill Road in Monroe. The next day, the SUV would not start.
Body of 74-year-old woman reported missing in Iredell County found, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The body of a 74-year-old woman who was reported missing early Wednesday morning in Iredell County has been found, troopers said. State Highway Patrol said they found Barbara Houser Bellamy’s car down a mountainside 25 miles away from her home in Statesville. Her family was told she did not survive.
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Parent throws bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, district officials say
A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
Fairfield County home burglary suspects caught on video
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two burglary suspects. The office said the incident happened Monday, Oct. 17 when two women entered a residence on Broom Mill Rd. Items stolen included jewelry and a handgun. The victim’s home security system recorded...
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the...
4 charged in Hamlet drug investigation
HAMLET — Four people are facing multiple drug charges following the serving of a search warrant by investigators from all three Richmond County law enforcement agencies. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team had been investigating alleged drug activity following complaints at a home on Beeler Avenue, including making controlled buys of narcotics, according to a press release issued Monday.
