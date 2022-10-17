Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education met for its regular monthly for October last night in Olney. The Board : approved the financial report with the monthly bill listing for September at $3,434,892 : noted the state now owes the District $537,433 : heard an update from Poettker Construction on the District’s Early Learning Center project : noted this past week as National School Bus Safety Week : noted today as Principal Appreciation Day : approved the District’s School Maintenance Grant as presented : appointed Norm Henderson to represent the Board at the Delegate Assembly during the Joint Annual Conference of School Boards & Administrators in Chicago next month : recognized Coach Curt Nealis and players Alex & Ayden Nealis for their RCHS Golf accomplishments & going to the State Golf Tournament : heard a presentation from students Taylor Runyon, Brody Runyon, and Maddox Dorn on the Richland County CEO program : in personnel matters – approved the notification of intent to retire from Superintendent Chris Simpson effective June 30th, 2023 – accepted the resignation from RCHS Head Wrestling Coach Phil Dompe – hired Pamela Murray as Part-Time RCES Special Education Teacher, Jessica Reedy as RCES Paraprofessional, Hassen Steele as RCHS Head Wrestling Coach, and Jonathan Knox as RCMS 6th Grade Boys Basketball Coach – approved the list of 2022-2023 RCHS Spring Head & Assistant Coach assignments and the list of RCHS Volunteer Coaches as presented : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County School Board is November 15th.
freedom929.com
UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS
(OLNEY) The Olney VFW will have its monthly “Trivia Night” this coming Monday night, from 7:00 to 9:00. It’s open to the public for those age 16 and older with the cost at only $5.o0 per person or $20.00 for a team of five. Cash prizes awarded and all are invited with plenty of fun anticipated. For more, call Derek at 517-897-0295 or the VFW at 618-392-4226.
freedom929.com
“THANK YOU” FOR ALL YOU DO
(OLNEY/NEWTON) During this 2022 Principal Appreciation Day, let’s recognize our local principals, assistants, and others for the job they do for students, staff, and the public. RICHLAND COUNTY. * High School Principal Darrell Houchin and Assistant Rylan Rusk. * Middle School Principal Jeff Thompson and Assistant Michelle Klingler. *...
freedom929.com
“MEET THE KNIGHTS” TONIGHT AT OCC
(OLNEY) All are invited to tonight’s “Meet the Knights” event, starting at 6:00 on Gene Duke Court at Olney Central College. The cost of attendance is either a bath towel or a big bottle of gatorade, or both, as the items will be split between the men’s and women’s teams. Tonight’s activities will include the introduction of players & coaches, a hot shot contest, slam dunk contest, separate scrimmages by both men & women, and autographs by both teams. All are invited out to “The Dungeon” for “Meet the Knights” tonight at OCC.
freedom929.com
FINAL REGULAR SEASON GAMES
* Olney (6-1) will look to solidify its second place LIC finish at Casey-Westfield (3-3) * Lawrenceville (1-5) will try to stay out of the LIC cellur by hosting Marshall (0-6) * and each at 2-4 in the LIC, Newton will host Paris at Chivesky Field. the other two LIC...
freedom929.com
REGISTRATIONS STILL BEING ACCEPTED
(OLNEY) With in-person interviews beginning this week, on-line registrations are still being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program in Richland County. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for assistance. With more families likely in need this year, the individuals & groups who have adopted families in the past are now being contacted to see about helping out this year. Monetary donations are also accepted by mailing them to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to Adopt-A-Family program. The donated funds will help the families with grocery gift cards. If any questions about the AAF program, call Jean at 618-838-3989.
freedom929.com
BOYS JUNIOR LEAGUE HOOPS
(OLNEY) The Olney Junior League Basketball registration is this coming Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 in the Ron Herrin Gym lobby at RCHS. It’s for 4th and 5th grade boys who have not turned 13 years old prior to August 15th. Team rosters will be formed based on the number of participants and coaches will contact team members in regard to practices and games. The $50.00 per player fee will help cover the cost for insurance, team uniforms, and other expenses. Registration forms have been distributed to eligible boys throughout the Richland County schools. If any questions, call Coach Rob Flanagan at 618-320-0856.
freedom929.com
NO BURNING OUT THERE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) A gusty southwest wind and dry conditions will continue to give us a heightened fire danger across east central and southeastern Illinois today through tonight and the weekend ahead. Residents should avoid outdoor burning and obey any and all local burn bans. Brush and trash fires, plus improperly discarded cigarettes can all start major fires that can spread quickly with gusty winds. The Wade Fire District still has a “No Burn Ban” in effect until further notice for all of Jasper County and the City of Newton. Folks are encouraged not to burn anything outdoors at any time until our next significant rainfall.
