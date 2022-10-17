ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hundreds of guns collected at Atlanta police’s gun buyback event

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUXaP_0ic9fhET00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police announced that hundreds of guns are off the streets after their buyback program over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 15th, cars lined up at the Atlanta Civic Center as officers collected them.

In all, people traded 302 guns for cash, including 142 long guns and 160 handguns.

“We are seeing a little bit of everything. Within the first 45 minutes we took in over 150 firearms,” said Atlanta interim police chief Darin Schierbaum. “And, again we are seeing revolvers, semi automatic pistols, riffles, mini shotguns are being turned in during this event.”

Saturday’s event was part of Mayor Andre Dickens’ “One Safe City” program.

Police paid more than $23,000 in exchange for the weapons: $50 per handgun and $100 per long gun.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Student charged after stolen gun found at Rome High School

ROME, Ga. — Police arrested a student at Rome High School after they were found with a loaded and stolen gun. On Wednesday, someone alerted school resource officers that a classmate had a gun. The officers took that student to the front office to search their items. Police said...
ROME, GA
WSB Radio

‘I had no time to react’: Young mother attacked by stranger with steak knife

NORCROSS, Ga. — Police arrested a woman accused of attacking a mother at random in the parking lot of a motel. The victim, who was staying with her family at a Motel 6 while her home was being renovated, told WSB-TV that she had just gotten out of the car with her 5-year-old son when a woman armed with a steak knife came barreling toward them and stabbed the victim in the face and chest.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

Sheriff Victor Hill takes the stand for more than 3 hours in federal civil rights trial

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the stand in his federal trial, saying he stands by his decision to put seven detainees in a restraint chair. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of the detainees. Prosecutors argue the inmates did nothing to warrant four hours in a restraint chair with their upper arms strapped and hands cuffed behind their backs.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
100K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy