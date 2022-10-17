Hundreds of guns collected at Atlanta police’s gun buyback event

ATLANTA — Atlanta police announced that hundreds of guns are off the streets after their buyback program over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 15th, cars lined up at the Atlanta Civic Center as officers collected them.

In all, people traded 302 guns for cash, including 142 long guns and 160 handguns.

“We are seeing a little bit of everything. Within the first 45 minutes we took in over 150 firearms,” said Atlanta interim police chief Darin Schierbaum. “And, again we are seeing revolvers, semi automatic pistols, riffles, mini shotguns are being turned in during this event.”

Saturday’s event was part of Mayor Andre Dickens’ “One Safe City” program.

Police paid more than $23,000 in exchange for the weapons: $50 per handgun and $100 per long gun.

