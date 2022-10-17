Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Help With Cold Case
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has released several photos of people who may be able to help locate Joshua Guimond. He originally went missing on November 9th, 2002. On that night, at about 11:45, Guimond left a party being held in a room at the Metten...
knsiradio.com
Funeral Procession Announced for Big Lake Police Department K9 Bruno
(KNSI) — The Big Lake Police Department is having a funeral for its K9 officer who suddenly died last week. The public is invited to line the route as the funeral procession for K9 Bruno begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22nd. It will start on Highway 10 just east of 168th Street Northwest and then continue west on 10 and cross through County Road 42 into downtown Big Lake. From there, the route goes north on Lakeshore Drive/Hiawatha and then winds its way around Big Lake and Mitchell Lake before going south on Eagle Lake Road through Glenwood. The procession will end at Southbound Eagle Lake Road and Minnesota Avenue.
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
WDIO-TV
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Police Officer has Near Miss on Traffic Stop
(KNSI) — A Waite Park police officer was rattled but not hurt after a near miss with what they say was a distracted driver. During the department’s virtual ride-along on October 14th, one of the officers was finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75 and walking back to his squad car when the car came flying past him. A post on the City of Waite Park’s Facebook page says, “a distracted driver, failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car. Thankfully the officer noticed the vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and moved in front of his squad to avoid possibly being hit.”
knsiradio.com
Paynesville High School Student Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Students and Staff in a School Shooting
(KNSI) — An 18-year-old from Grove City is jailed after allegedly making threats of a school shooting. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Paynesville High School just after 7:45 Monday night. Several students said they heard Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez threaten to shoot people at the school. A student said that during a class that day, Herr-Ramirez said he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot three certain staff members and one specific student, then said he would continue “shooting random students and staff.” He also made statements about exactly when he was going to do it.
knsiradio.com
Richmond Man Seriously Injured in Chainsaw Accident
(KNSI) – A Richmond man was seriously injured after cutting himself while operating a chainsaw Wednesday evening in nearby Farming Township. The accident happened at approximately 5:45. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says Larry Gorecki lost consciousness from the wound and his wife, Patricia, was not able to stop the bleeding when she called 9-1-1 for help. Patricia was able to load Larry onto their tractor and get him out of the woods to the side of a nearby Mapleview Road.
fox9.com
Crash in Scott County kills two people
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people died in a crash on Highway 13 in Scott County Monday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities say two drivers were traveling east on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township around 6:20 p.m. when a 49-year-old man driving west crossed the center line, striking both cars.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Member Wins Emergency Manager Association Award
(KNSI) – The Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers has honored Stearns County’s Kristen Tschida with its President’s Award. Tschida says the distinction is aptly named. It is handed out at the discretion of AMEM’s president, who this year hails from Lac Qui Parle County. “That specific...
KARE
Hennepin County Chief Public Defender resigns amid IRS investigation
Kassisus Benson announced Monday that he is stepping down due to "personal reasons." In January, the IRS launched a criminal investigation into Benson.
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
Wrong-way driver who hit state trooper pleads guilty to criminal vehicular operation
RICE, Minn. -- A driver who hit a Minnesota State Patrol squad car and injured a trooper last month has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation.Trevor Reiter entered his plea Thursday, according to court records.Reiter hit a squad car head-on when he was going the wrong way on Highway 10 near Rice the night of Sept. 29, the state patrol said.The trooper activated their emergency lights and siren to try to stop Reiter, and stop sticks were also deployed. Reiter was going between 35 and 45 mph when he hit the squad car, the patrol said.The trooper was briefly hospitalized before being released.The criminal complaint states Reiter smelled of alcohol and had trouble walking. His breath test allegedly read .229 BAC, nearly triple Minnesota's legal limit of .08.
Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run
A man in his 30s died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene in north Minneapolis Wednesday night. Police said the man was given life-saving efforts but was ultimately pronounced dead near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. The incident happened at...
Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff
GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County. The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports. They remind you to check your...
Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student
An ex-Eden Prairie High School teacher is accused of grooming a former student of his and having inappropriate contact with others. Charges filed this week accuse Craig Hollenbeck, 51, from Minneapolis, of interacting with the student through text messages, social media, Facetime and in-person meetings. The complaint states the investigation...
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
willmarradio.com
Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at northern Minnesota cabin
(Mille Lacs County, MN) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a Brooklyn Park couple camping in Isle. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says the hunting cabin Mai and Moon Lee were found in contained dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Investigators say this was likely caused by a small charcoal stove that was used without proper ventilation.
knsiradio.com
Judgeship Open in Sherburne County
(KNSI) – Officials are looking to replace a judge in Sherburne County who is hanging up her robe. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection announced an opening in the Tenth Judicial District in Elk River. The vacancy is due to the retirement of the Honorable Mary A. Yunker. According...
mprnews.org
6 1/2 years in prison for man who burned buildings following George Floyd's murder
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Rochester, Minn., man to 6 1/2 years in federal prison after he admitted burning three buildings during the violence that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Jose Felan Jr., 36, apologized for setting fires at Gordon Parks...
fox9.com
Person killed in crash on I-35W in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 West in Minneapolis early Friday. The State Patrol says a 21-year-old was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango northbound on I-35W with a 39-year-old woman passenger when they went off the road and rolled the SUV near the Johnson Street exit.
