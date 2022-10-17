ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!' today

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. The Ames native will face returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose two-day winnings total $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. If Hackbarth wins the...
