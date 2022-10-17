(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education met for its regular monthly for October last night in Olney. The Board : approved the financial report with the monthly bill listing for September at $3,434,892 : noted the state now owes the District $537,433 : heard an update from Poettker Construction on the District’s Early Learning Center project : noted this past week as National School Bus Safety Week : noted today as Principal Appreciation Day : approved the District’s School Maintenance Grant as presented : appointed Norm Henderson to represent the Board at the Delegate Assembly during the Joint Annual Conference of School Boards & Administrators in Chicago next month : recognized Coach Curt Nealis and players Alex & Ayden Nealis for their RCHS Golf accomplishments & going to the State Golf Tournament : heard a presentation from students Taylor Runyon, Brody Runyon, and Maddox Dorn on the Richland County CEO program : in personnel matters – approved the notification of intent to retire from Superintendent Chris Simpson effective June 30th, 2023 – accepted the resignation from RCHS Head Wrestling Coach Phil Dompe – hired Pamela Murray as Part-Time RCES Special Education Teacher, Jessica Reedy as RCES Paraprofessional, Hassen Steele as RCHS Head Wrestling Coach, and Jonathan Knox as RCMS 6th Grade Boys Basketball Coach – approved the list of 2022-2023 RCHS Spring Head & Assistant Coach assignments and the list of RCHS Volunteer Coaches as presented : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County School Board is November 15th.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO