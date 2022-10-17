ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
survivornet.com

Very Tall Mom Of Two, 30, Was Told Her Weight Loss, Pain And Diarrhea Was ‘Irritable Bowel Syndrome:’ It Turned Out To Be Colon Cancer

Ashley Teague, 30, didn’t think much of her weight loss in 2019. But when she was down 25 pounds a year later and started having pain, diarrhea and eventually bloody stools, she knew something was wrong. Initially, doctors thought she had irritable bowel syndrome, but it turned out to be a baseball-sized tumor in her colon.

