Denver, CO

What is the difference between frost advisory and freeze warning?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect for parts of Colorado on Monday morning as temperatures dipped into the 30s.

The Pinpoint Weather team said that once the sun arrives, temperatures will begin to heat up with highs in the 60s in Denver.

Denver weather: Sun, 60s Monday before weekend mountain snow

While the first official freeze has not yet been recorded in Denver, it won’t be long.

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

See Pinpoint Weather Alerts here

If you are wondering what the criteria is for a frost advisory or a freeze warning, we have you covered.

How much does it usually snow in Denver in October?

Frost advisory

The National Weather Service says a frost advisory is issued during the growing season when temperatures are expected to drop to between 32 and 35 degrees on clear calm nights. If you are in a frost advisory, the NWS said you should consider covering your sensitive outdoor plants.

Freeze warning

A freeze warning is issued during the growing season when widespread temperatures are expected to drop to below 32 degrees, the NWS said.

‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado

During a freeze warning the NWS said temperatures will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

To prepare for a freeze warning, the NWS said you should do the following:

  • Wrap, drain or allow your outdoor water pipes to drip slowly
  • If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, you should drain it
  • Cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18.

CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
KDVR.com

This is the date Denver usually sees 1st snowfall

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. While the weather might not have you thinking about snow, Tuesday is actually the average date of the first snowfall in Denver. While Denver does not currently have snow in the short-term...
