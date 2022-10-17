What is the difference between frost advisory and freeze warning?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect for parts of Colorado on Monday morning as temperatures dipped into the 30s.

The Pinpoint Weather team said that once the sun arrives, temperatures will begin to heat up with highs in the 60s in Denver.

While the first official freeze has not yet been recorded in Denver, it won’t be long.

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

If you are wondering what the criteria is for a frost advisory or a freeze warning, we have you covered.

Frost advisory

The National Weather Service says a frost advisory is issued during the growing season when temperatures are expected to drop to between 32 and 35 degrees on clear calm nights. If you are in a frost advisory, the NWS said you should consider covering your sensitive outdoor plants.

Freeze warning

A freeze warning is issued during the growing season when widespread temperatures are expected to drop to below 32 degrees, the NWS said.

During a freeze warning the NWS said temperatures will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

To prepare for a freeze warning, the NWS said you should do the following:

Wrap, drain or allow your outdoor water pipes to drip slowly

If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, you should drain it

Cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18.

