Bucknuts Happy Hour: Understanding Iowa | Second half expectations for Ohio State
Welcome to the weekend, Ohio State fans. And unlike last week, we have Buckeye football on Saturday!. The off weekend last week came at a great time for the Scarlet and Gray. Not only did it provide a nice reprieve in the middle of the season, but it also allowed a number of players the chance to get healthier before the final six games of the year.
Betting the Buckeyes: Iowa
The second half of the season is here for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes made relatively easy work of the first six games, going 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play and making their case as the best team in the country with a top-five offense and defense.
Know The Foe: Previewing Ohio State with Bucknuts' Patrick Murphy
Every Iowa game week, HawkeyeInsider will ask five questions of the opposing team beat writer to preview the upcoming game. This week, we caught up with Bucknuts' Patrick Murphy to preview Saturday’s 11:a.m. kickoff between No.2 Ohio State and Iowa. 1. What has made this Ohio State offense so...
Bucknuts Roundtable: Iowa
Fresh off the bye week, No. 2 Ohio State returns to action on Saturday, looking to kick off the second half of the season the same way the Buckeyes ended the first half: with a win. A 6-0 Ohio State team that may boast the most impressive team in the country this year welcomes 3-3 Iowa to Columbus.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
Late Kick: Iowa at Ohio State will not be close
In this excerpt of Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his lowest number for the upset alert for the Hawkeyes as they travel to Columbus to face Ohio State.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing No. 2 Ohio State vs. Iowa with David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider
The Buckeyes are back in action. After six straight weeks of games and wins, No. 2 Ohio State took a Saturday off and everyone got to enjoy a stress-free weekend of college football. But this weekend, the Scarlet and Gray are back in action against Iowa. It will be an...
Ohio State will have no issues with reinserting Jaxon Smith-Njigba back into the receiver rotation
Coming out of the off weekend, Ohio State could have multiple players healthy that were either out or playing with injuries when the Buckeyes last took the field. One of the key players that is likely to return on Saturday against Iowa is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It will be...
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State RB target Bo Jackson in action in key game
Live updates as Cleveland (Ohio) St. Joseph and Ohio State 2025 running back target Bo Jackson travel to Wooster (Ohio).
