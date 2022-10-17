ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Betting the Buckeyes: Iowa

The second half of the season is here for No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes made relatively easy work of the first six games, going 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play and making their case as the best team in the country with a top-five offense and defense.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Bucknuts Roundtable: Iowa

Fresh off the bye week, No. 2 Ohio State returns to action on Saturday, looking to kick off the second half of the season the same way the Buckeyes ended the first half: with a win. A 6-0 Ohio State team that may boast the most impressive team in the country this year welcomes 3-3 Iowa to Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
