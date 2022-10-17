ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

LSU HC Brian Kelly Says Instant Replay 'Ruining the Game'

LSU head coach Brian Kelly hasn't changed his opinion on instant replay within a few days to think things over. Speaking on his weekly radio show (h/t Koky Riley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser), Kelly said replay reviews are "ruining the game" because they slow things down. "Here's how it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Want to know how important depth is for a fantasy football roster? Look no further than what transpired Thursday night and changed the fantasy landscape. The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That lowers the value of other running backs on the team (such as Jeff Wilson Jr.) and means the 26-year-old is unlikely to be familiar enough with his new team's playbook to feature in Week 7.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey to Wear No. 23 After Trade from Panthers to 49ers

New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will shed No. 22 following his trade from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey will wear No. 23, per ESPN's Field Yates. The number was previously warn by practice squad running back Marlon Mack, who was spotted sporting a No. 36 jersey in practice Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece

It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Todd Gurley Announces NFL Retirement; Former Rams, Falcons RB Named 2-Time All-Pro

Former Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley announced on Friday that he is done playing football during an interview with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano. It’s not an official retirement announcement, but <a href="https://twitter.com/TG3II?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TG3II</a> told me today that he’s done playing football.<a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

3 Available NFL Free Agents Packers Must Pursue to Stop Losing Streak

The Green Bay Packers' 2022 season sank to a new low in Week 6 with back-to-back losses to the New York teams. A 27-10 loss to the Jets has the Packers looking at a 3-3 record and two-game skid heading into a three-game road trip that includes matchups against the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI

