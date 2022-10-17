Want to know how important depth is for a fantasy football roster? Look no further than what transpired Thursday night and changed the fantasy landscape. The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That lowers the value of other running backs on the team (such as Jeff Wilson Jr.) and means the 26-year-old is unlikely to be familiar enough with his new team's playbook to feature in Week 7.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO