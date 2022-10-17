Scholarships for Peoria students are available

The city of Peoria has offered 53 Peoria students $37,649 in financial assistance through the fall 2022 semester.

The funds support educational goals, as part of the PeoriaAZ Promise scholarship program. The program offers the opportunity for qualifying families to apply for scholarships to cover necessary expenses to ensure success in completing post-secondary education.

In February 2022, Peoria City Council approved setting aside a portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars the city received to fund the program. Shortly after, Peoria City Council approved the PeoriaAZ Promise program through a community partnership with Glendale Community College and Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation, who are administering the program.

“Financial aid goes beyond tuition and fees. There are living allowance and cost of attendance issues that our students face that too often serve as a barrier to higher education,” said Brian Spicker, president of Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation. “The foundation is thrilled to partner with Glendale Community College and the City of Peoria’s PeoriaAZ Promise program to deliver this last dollar and student-need support.”

To learn more about the program, visit the Family and Youth Programs site by clicking here .

The deadline to apply for a Spring 2023 scholarship is Oct. 31. Embed this link into the Apply Here button or link: https://nextgensso2.com/sp/startSSO.ping?PartnerIdpId=https://sts.windows.net/8a5b6fd2-f50d-4565-910a-1ffe6454e368/&TargetResource=https%3A%2F%2Fmcccd.scholarships.ngwebsolutions.com%2FScholarX_ApplyForScholarship.aspx%3Fapplicationformid%3D20697%26AYID%3D1441.