Wilson, PA

Home Burglar On Loose After Jumping Out Of Moving Van In Botched Lehigh Valley Theft: Police

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
1800 block of Fairview Avenue in Wilson Borough Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A home burglar is on the loose after jumping out of a moving van he discovered was occupied during a botched theft in the Lehigh Valley area, say authorities who are seeking clues.

Officers responded to a report of a home burglary and attempted vehicle theft on the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue in Wilson borough around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the dept. said.

Upon arrival, the victims stated that an unidentified man had entered their home and taken several items, including a set of keys to a van, before attempting to steal the van, which had been occupied.

The man then jumped out of the moving van and fled, police said.

The man is described as a Black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt, gray or dark-colored sweatpants, and black and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information about the break-in should contact the Northampton County 911 Center non-emergency number (610) 759-2200 or Wilson Borough Police Det. Whitney Peterson (610) 258-8542. Residents are also encouraged to keep their doors and windows locked.

