Georgia State

Bowl-Eligible College Football Teams (After Week 7)

By Mark Ross
 4 days ago

Here's a list of the college football teams that are bowl eligible for the 2022-23 season.

Mid-October unofficially represents the halfway point of the college football season as every FBS team has played at least six games. That also means that quite a few have already picked up six wins, meaning they are bowl eligible with plenty more time remaining. In fact, 16 teams have already punched their postseason tickets.

There are 41 bowl games scheduled between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, including the two College Football Playoff Semifinals (Cotton Bowl Classic, Orange Bowl) with the national championship game set for Jan. 9. That means 82 teams across the FBS will get a chance to play beyond the regular season.

It shouldn't be surprising that the remaining undefeated teams are among those already bowl eligible. This group includes the top five teams in the AP poll – Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson – in addition to Ole Miss, TCU, UCLA, and Syracuse. The other teams that know they are going bowling are Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Illinois, Liberty, North Carolina, Tulane, and USC. And with nearly two dozen teams needing just one more victory to join the postseason party, this list will grow by the end of next Saturday.

Bowl-Eligible Teams (16)

  • Alabama (SEC)
  • Clemson (ACC)
  • Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)
  • Georgia (SEC)
  • Illinois (Big Ten)
  • Liberty (Independent)
  • Michigan (Big Ten)
  • North Carolina (ACC)
  • Ohio State (Big Ten)
  • Ole Miss (SEC)
  • Syracuse (ACC)
  • TCU (Big 12)
  • Tennessee (SEC)
  • Tulane (AAC)

One Win From Bowl Eligibility (23)

  • Air Force (Mountain West)
  • Cincinnati (AAC)
  • Kansas (Big 12)
  • Kansas State (Big 12)
  • Kentucky (SEC)
  • LSU (SEC)
  • Maryland (Big Ten)
  • Mississippi State (SEC)
  • NC State (ACC)
  • Oklahoma State (Big 12)
  • Oregon (Pac-12)
  • Oregon State (Pac-12)
  • Penn State (Big Ten)
  • Purdue (Big Ten)
  • South Alabama (Sun Belt)
  • Texas (Big 12)
  • Toledo (MAC)
  • Troy (Sun Belt)
  • UCF (AAC)
  • Utah (Pac-12)
  • UTSA (Conference USA)
  • Wake Forest (ACC)
  • Washington (Pac-12)

