All 7 members of BTS are enlisting in the South Korean military after they were allowed to delay joining while pursuing their music career

By Rebecca Cohen
 4 days ago
The K-pop boy band BTS visits the Today Show in New York City on February 21, 2020.

  • All seven members of BTS are enlisting in the South Korean military, the band announced Monday.
  • They are fulfilling a two-year service requirement, mandatory in the country for men aged 18-28.
  • BTS will be on hiatus until 2025 while serving in the military and working on solo projects.

All seven members of K-Pop band BTS are enlisting in the South Korean military to fulfill their mandatory service requirement, the band's label announced Monday.

The group will be on hiatus until 2025 while they complete their military service and pursue solo projects, the label said.

"As each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," a statement from BigHit Music, BTS' label, said .

The statement said that Jin will be the first to initiate the process, after "his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October."

The other band members "plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans," the statement said.

In South Korea, all men aged 18-28 must serve in the country's military for two years. The BBC reported that the members of BTS were allowed to put off their military service until they turned 30.

The announcement comes just months after the band announced they would be taking a break from the group so that some of the members could work on solo projects.

Read the original article on Insider

NME

BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025

Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
