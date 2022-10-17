ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown’s Somerville honored for 50 years of community service

MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee in Middletown have honored a resident who has dedicated 50 years of his life to community service. During a meeting on Oct. 17, Mayor Tony Perry issued a proclamation recognizing Thomas P. Somerville. According to the proclamation, Somerville became a member of the township’s Fairview First Aid Squad in September 1972.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 19

• Jackson Mayor Michael Reina will host a session of Meet the Mayor at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Jackson municipal building, 95 West Veterans Highway. Residents are invited to stop by to chat with the mayor. • New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center,...
Princeton police blotter

A 44-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Witherspoon Street Oct. 14. He was processed and released. Someone allegedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $110 from a store on Nassau Street. The incident was reported Oct. 13. A Palmer Square West resident was allegedly...
The Lawrenceville School’s donations support special projects funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation

A new camera and microphones for an updated Lawrence Middle School TV studio, and a child-sized kitchen, table and chairs for kindergarten students at the Ben Franklin Elementary School to encourage play. These are among the special projects and items funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation, and none of...
Princeton Council incumbents seek re-election in November

Two Democratic candidates for Princeton Council, both of whom are incumbents, are running unopposed for the two, three-year terms in the November general election. Princeton Councilwomen Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks are seeking re-election. No one filed to run for the Princeton Council on the Republican Party ticket. Pirone...
Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education

MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
Middlesex County Grand Jury returns 24-count indictment against four suspended Edison police officers for alleged ‘no show’ jobs

EDISON – A Middlesex County Grand Jury returned a 24-count indictment charging four suspended Edison police officers with racketeering, bribery, theft, money laundering and witness tampering, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. A lengthy internal affairs investigation determined that...
Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority chair addresses recent state violations, consent decree

Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority (SBRSA) has entered into a Consent Decree with the United States Department of Environmental Protection (EPA) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The Consent Decree addresses notices of violation brought by the EPA and DEP alleging that SBRSA violated the Clean Air Act and associated laws and regulations with respect to SBRSA’s operation of two sewage sludge incinerators at its facility located on River Road in Princeton.
