Five candidates will vie for three seats available on the East Brunswick BOE in November
EAST BRUNSWICK – Five candidates will be competing for three, three-year term seats available on East Brunswick’s Board of Education during the general election in November. Election day is Nov. 8. Mark Csizmar is a native of East Brunswick and attended township schools from K-12. He has two...
Mercer County Prosecutor: Death of missing Princeton University student ‘does not appear suspicious’
The body of a Princeton University junior who had been reported missing was found behind the Princeton University tennis courts, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and Princeton University officials. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. Oct. 14 behind Scully Hall, officials said. She was reported...
Three candidates run in uncontested race for Jamesburg BOE
JAMESBURG – Three candidates are running unopposed for the three, three-year seats available on Jamesburg’s Board of Education in the November general election. Anne Luck-Deak has resided in Jamesburg since 2008 and has one child. Deak relocated to the borough after searching for a home in Middlesex County.
Monmouth commissioners announce ‘Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth’ initiative
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the launch of the new “Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth” initiative. The initiative was announced during a press conference held at Red Tank Brewing Company, Red Bank, on Oct. 19. ” ‘Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth County’ is our...
Middletown’s Somerville honored for 50 years of community service
MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee in Middletown have honored a resident who has dedicated 50 years of his life to community service. During a meeting on Oct. 17, Mayor Tony Perry issued a proclamation recognizing Thomas P. Somerville. According to the proclamation, Somerville became a member of the township’s Fairview First Aid Squad in September 1972.
Storrow sworn in as new chief of Howell Police Department
HOWELL — John Storrow, who joined the Howell Police Department as a patrolman in 1995, has taken the reins of the department as its new police chief. Storrow, who became Howell’s police chief on Aug. 1, was publicly sworn in to the position during a recent meeting of the Township Council.
New COVID-19 bivalent booster shots available at Bordentown Senior Center
Bordentown Senior Center is one of the locations children as young as 5 years-old can receive the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shots during Burlington County Health Department’s weekly vaccine clinics. The new updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna offer stronger protection against severe illness from the BA.4 and BA.5...
Kelsey Theatre to present ‘Something Rotten!’ with local cast
Maurer Productions OnStage will present the “hilarious Shakespeare-inspired musical comedy” “Something Rotten!” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre. The show runs from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 with a streaming option Oct. 28-30. “Audiences are sure to roll in the aisles,” said M. Kitty...
Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 19
• Jackson Mayor Michael Reina will host a session of Meet the Mayor at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Jackson municipal building, 95 West Veterans Highway. Residents are invited to stop by to chat with the mayor. • New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center,...
Princeton police blotter
A 44-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Witherspoon Street Oct. 14. He was processed and released. Someone allegedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $110 from a store on Nassau Street. The incident was reported Oct. 13. A Palmer Square West resident was allegedly...
The Lawrenceville School’s donations support special projects funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation
A new camera and microphones for an updated Lawrence Middle School TV studio, and a child-sized kitchen, table and chairs for kindergarten students at the Ben Franklin Elementary School to encourage play. These are among the special projects and items funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation, and none of...
The display of deep Hispanic cultural roots took over Metuchen Town Plaza in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month
METUCHEN – The sounds, movements and colors of South America took over the Metuchen Town Plaza in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Mayor Jonathan Busch and his wife Kathy welcomed the crowd on Oct. 15. Each year, people across the United States observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from...
Grammy Museum Experience presents ‘Ladies and Gentlemen … The Beatles!’
Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center, Newark, has announced its newest traveling exhibit, “Ladies and Gentlemen … The Beatles!” The exhibit will run from Nov. 18 through June 25. Curated by the Grammy Museum and Fab Four Exhibits, “Ladies and Gentlemen … The Beatles!” brings visitors back to...
Princeton Planning Board approves five-story apartment building on Nassau Street
The Princeton Planning Board has approved a 45-unit, five-story apartment building for the rear parking lot of 195 Nassau St., which will include a mix of market rate and affordable housing units. The Planning Board approved the application, which includes a variance for building height, at its Oct. 13 meeting....
Ziegler runs for uncontested seat on Spotswood’s Board of Education
SPOTSWOOD – Jim Ziegler will be running uncontested for a three-year term on Spotswood’s Board of Education in the general election in November. Election day is on Nov. 8. Jim Ziegler is a 19-year resident of Spotswood and has three children. He currently works in sales for a financial software company and is an incumbent on Spotswood’s Board of Education.
Princeton Council incumbents seek re-election in November
Two Democratic candidates for Princeton Council, both of whom are incumbents, are running unopposed for the two, three-year terms in the November general election. Princeton Councilwomen Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks are seeking re-election. No one filed to run for the Princeton Council on the Republican Party ticket. Pirone...
Red Bank officials expand scope of human relations committee
RED BANK — The members of the Red Bank Borough Council have adopted an ordinance that amends the Human Relations Advisory Committee article of the borough code and changes the name of the committee to the Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee. According to the ordinance, which was adopted...
Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education
MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
Middlesex County Grand Jury returns 24-count indictment against four suspended Edison police officers for alleged ‘no show’ jobs
EDISON – A Middlesex County Grand Jury returned a 24-count indictment charging four suspended Edison police officers with racketeering, bribery, theft, money laundering and witness tampering, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. A lengthy internal affairs investigation determined that...
Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority chair addresses recent state violations, consent decree
Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority (SBRSA) has entered into a Consent Decree with the United States Department of Environmental Protection (EPA) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The Consent Decree addresses notices of violation brought by the EPA and DEP alleging that SBRSA violated the Clean Air Act and associated laws and regulations with respect to SBRSA’s operation of two sewage sludge incinerators at its facility located on River Road in Princeton.
