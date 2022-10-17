ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Creating memorable Halloween crafts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifestyle & DIY Craft Expert Lynn Lilly shares tips for creating memorable Halloween crafts & memories. For more information, visit: www.TipsOnTV.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

‘Legally Blonde’ at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Stanley Workman, Jr. with The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts talks about the upcoming shows for the ‘22-’23 Performing Arts Series, including Broadway’s “Legally Blonde,” the Alaskan Inuit musical group, Pamyua, the Oak Ridge Boys, and “A Christmas Carol.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Joyful Noise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charlie Brown Superstar’s Joyful Noise will be at The Loud at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 21st with El Dorodo, Crownover, Appalachiatari, John Haywood & Jesse Wells, hosted by Casey Campbell. Tickets are $10 now at theloudwv.com and $15 the day of show.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston Fire Chief announces retirement

CHALESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire Department Chief Shawn Wanner announced his retirement on Wednesday. Wanner says when he was made chief in 2020, he planned to have the job for about two years. The time has come, and he says letting go isn’t easy. “It was really weighing...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Golden Apple | Shellie Clark

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In our latest Golden Apple, WSAZ’s Rob Johnson helps us honor a local teacher who has gone above and beyond. After 11 years of teaching, Shellie Clark is as vibrant in front of her class as she was on day one. She’s a special ed teacher at Dunbar Primary, but she’s more than that.
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston EMS celebrates 50 years with unveiling of new ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) today celebrated 50 years of Emergency Medical Services in the Capital City with the unveiling of an anniversary ambulance. The ambulance was painted the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service (CEAS) ambulances, orange and white.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash closes I-79 South

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 79 South is closed Friday afternoon in the Elkview area after an accident with injuries, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near the 13-mile marker. Two vehicles were involved, according to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene....
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Team of the Week | Hurricane High

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Donnie Mays took over as the new Hurricane High School head football coach before this season, the goal was simple: take the program to new heights. He says so far, they’re ahead of schedule. “We just talked at the beginning of the year when...
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested. The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker. Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart. Rucker is […]
CATLETTSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

HHS & Midland to meet in soccer sectionals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High and Cabell Midland combined for 18 goals on a chilly Tuesday night as they advanced in the Class AAA quarterfinals. HHS topped Spring Valley 8-1 while the Knights ended Lincoln County’s season by a final of 10-0. The two will play each other Thursday night in Ona for the sectional title.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Death investigation is now a murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Forensic investigators and...
HUNTINGTON, WV

