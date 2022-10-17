Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Creating memorable Halloween crafts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifestyle & DIY Craft Expert Lynn Lilly shares tips for creating memorable Halloween crafts & memories. For more information, visit: www.TipsOnTV.com.
WSAZ
‘Legally Blonde’ at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Stanley Workman, Jr. with The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts talks about the upcoming shows for the ‘22-’23 Performing Arts Series, including Broadway’s “Legally Blonde,” the Alaskan Inuit musical group, Pamyua, the Oak Ridge Boys, and “A Christmas Carol.”
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at South Charleston High School
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at South Charleston High School before the big matchup against St. Albans Friday, October 21. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
WSAZ
Joyful Noise
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charlie Brown Superstar’s Joyful Noise will be at The Loud at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 21st with El Dorodo, Crownover, Appalachiatari, John Haywood & Jesse Wells, hosted by Casey Campbell. Tickets are $10 now at theloudwv.com and $15 the day of show.
WSAZ
Charleston Fire Chief announces retirement
CHALESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire Department Chief Shawn Wanner announced his retirement on Wednesday. Wanner says when he was made chief in 2020, he planned to have the job for about two years. The time has come, and he says letting go isn’t easy. “It was really weighing...
WSAZ
Golden Apple | Shellie Clark
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In our latest Golden Apple, WSAZ’s Rob Johnson helps us honor a local teacher who has gone above and beyond. After 11 years of teaching, Shellie Clark is as vibrant in front of her class as she was on day one. She’s a special ed teacher at Dunbar Primary, but she’s more than that.
WSAZ
All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
WVANG: Helicopters flying in Cabell County, WV part of nighttime training
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Air National Guard tells 13 News that helicopters flying around Cabell County are a part of a training exercise. They say the training is to, “maintain proficiency in nighttime flying operations.” The training will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and go into early Thursday morning, the West […]
WSAZ
Charleston EMS celebrates 50 years with unveiling of new ambulance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) today celebrated 50 years of Emergency Medical Services in the Capital City with the unveiling of an anniversary ambulance. The ambulance was painted the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service (CEAS) ambulances, orange and white.
WSAZ
Crash closes I-79 South
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 79 South is closed Friday afternoon in the Elkview area after an accident with injuries, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near the 13-mile marker. Two vehicles were involved, according to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene....
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Hurricane High
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Donnie Mays took over as the new Hurricane High School head football coach before this season, the goal was simple: take the program to new heights. He says so far, they’re ahead of schedule. “We just talked at the beginning of the year when...
11 West Virginia men displaced after sober living facility fire
The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings.
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station
CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested. The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker. Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart. Rucker is […]
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
WSAZ
Graf Dental Surgery offers free dental procedure to bring new smile to a veteran
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - When it comes to the men and women who fought for our country, we can’t thank them enough for their sacrifices. So, to help give back, Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg, Ohio, is giving one veteran a brand new smile free of charge. They’re giving...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
wchstv.com
Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
WSAZ
HHS & Midland to meet in soccer sectionals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High and Cabell Midland combined for 18 goals on a chilly Tuesday night as they advanced in the Class AAA quarterfinals. HHS topped Spring Valley 8-1 while the Knights ended Lincoln County’s season by a final of 10-0. The two will play each other Thursday night in Ona for the sectional title.
WSAZ
Death investigation is now a murder case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Forensic investigators and...
