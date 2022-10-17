Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/20 – Great Oregon ShakeOut, Josephine County Sheriff’s Find 2nd Illegal Grow After Busting the Neighbor’s Illegal Grow Operation
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Find 2nd Illegal Grow After Busting the Neighbor’s Illegal Grow Operation. After taking down an illegal marijuana grow...
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
kpic
New Roseburg firefighters train 'to ensure complete efficiency'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg Fire Department’s newest firefighters have been "perfecting the essentials of deploying one of our primary attack lines for fighting structure fires," the department said on social media Tuesday. Each step in the evolution is repeated multiple times to ensure complete efficiency.
kpic
North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon
Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
oregonbusiness.com
Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland
A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/19 – Grants Pass Boil Water Advisory Lifted, Jackson County Animal Shelter DOG Adoption Event, Candidates For Oregon Governor Meet Tonight For The Last Televised Debate
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Boil Water Advisory Lifted After Main Water Break. The boil water advisory issued by city officials yesterday has been lifted after...
Klamath Falls News
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
KDRV
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
kptv.com
6 Texans charged with impersonating DEA agents, robbery in southern Oregon
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Six Texas men were indicted Thursday in Medford for impersonating DEA agents and attempting to rob a southern Oregon marijuana producer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, the six suspects traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Oregon in...
oregontoday.net
Excavation on Ferguson Avenue in Coos Bay, Oct. 19
A contractor for the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board will excavate on Ferguson Avenue between South 11th Street and South 12th Court for replacement of a water main. Work will begin Wednesday, October 19th and continue through November 9th. Residents are asked to utilize off-street parking on Ferguson. Access for residents and emergency vehicles will be maintained during construction. Please reduce speed and use caution when near the construction zone. Citizens with questions may contact the Water Board at (541)267-3128 ext. 232.
KDRV
Six Texas men charged for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. – Today, an indictment was unsealed from a federal court charging six Texas men with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon. Officials say that the men were planning on traveling from Texas to Southern Oregon to commit armed robbery of marijuana while disguising as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
kpic
UO wide receiver Chase Cota, of Medford, reflects on playing for UCLA - and returning home
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football staff has added many new players to their team this year - and has even brought one back home. Sports reporter Erin Slinde is sharing the Medford native's story in her sit-down interview with Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota to find out how his journey brought him back to Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH
After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING DRIVER FOLLOWING PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver of a vehicle following a pursuit Monday night. A DCSO report said shortly before 10:00 p.m. a deputy was parked near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Rice Creek Road near Winston, when a pickup passed him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Brockway Road, where he saw it drive through the intersection without stopping.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
6 Texas men disguised as DEA agents tried to steal marijuana during armed home invasion in southern Oregon, feds say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
clayconews.com
STATE POLICE SEIZE NEARLY 9,000 POUNDS OF PROCESSED MARIJUANA DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON STATE ROUTE 62 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BRANDISHING FIREARM
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly brandishing a firearm at a business on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said 27-year old Ronald Pacheco was involved in an argument with a victim in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. Pacheco pointed the weapon at the victim but left the business before police arrived. He was located Tuesday night at about 6:40 pm.
