Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Washington Examiner
Republicans wants answers over Biden's secret Delaware visitor logs
Republicans want answers on the lack of transparency on visitor logs from President Joe Biden's Delaware home. The White House has dodged questions on a report that the Secret Service claims to have no records on who has visited Biden's home, where the president has spent more than 25% of his time since he took office. By comparison, the visitor logs to the White House have been released.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Washington Examiner
FBI agent under fire in Hunter Biden saga rejects GOP request to testify
The FBI agent who recently left the bureau following whistleblower allegations that he shut down evidence about the Hunter Biden investigation is rejecting congressional Republicans' requests to testify. Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed up a key line of inquiry...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bill Barr says Durham case exposes Russia investigation corruption and report will 'take things further'
Despite the recent legal setback to special counsel John Durham's sprawling review of the FBI's Russia investigation, former Attorney General William Barr contended Durham has been serving the public interest. Barr, who tapped Durham for the inquiry, argued that the special counsel has uncovered corruption in the FBI's Russia investigation...
Washington Examiner
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
Washington Examiner
Israel rejects Ukraine’s request for military aid after Russia's threat
Israel has refused a Ukrainian request for air defenses against the barrage of Russian attacks enabled by Iranian drones. “Israel will not deliver weapon systems to Ukraine due to a variety of operational considerations,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday. “We will continue to support Ukraine within our limitations, as we have done in the past.”
Washington Examiner
DOJ prosecutors believe they have enough evidence to charge Trump after Mar-a-Lago raid: Report
Justice Department prosecutors in the Mar-a-Lago raid case believe they have enough evidence to charge former President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice, according to a new report. The team of prosecutors “believe there is sufficient evidence” to charge Trump for obstruction, according to “people familiar with the matter” cited...
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
Washington Examiner
Republicans shout ‘hypocrisy’ as NYC debuts tent city to house immigrants
The debut of a tent city meant to house immigrants in New York City was met with disdain from Republicans who accused Democrats of "hypocrisy" for housing people in a way they previously decried. Republicans in Congress railed against Democrats on Wednesday as New York City officials opened the doors...
Washington Examiner
'Makes no sense': Former lawmaker blasts Biden for playing politics with energy crisis
President Joe Biden’s plans to combat the energy crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine are producing the opposite effect, and “it makes no sense,” a former GOP lawmaker told the Washington Examiner. Former Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) said the Biden administration should be taking advantage of...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court declines to halt Biden student loan debt relief after Wisconsin taxpayers sue
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to take up a lawsuit filed by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers who asked to halt the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program. An emergency request was filed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett just days after the administration began accepting applications for the program,...
