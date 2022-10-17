ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019

Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, CSX, Whirlpool and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Snap – The social media stock plummeted 25% after Snap's revenue came in slightly lower than expected after the bell. It also said to expect sliding revenue in the fourth quarter. The number of global daily active users came in higher than forecast. The company's third-quarter revenue was about 6% higher than last year. Meta and Alphabet also slid 4.7% and 2.6%, respectively.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Snap, American Express, Verizon, Twitter and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Snap — Shares of the Snapchat parent company cratered 28.1% after it missed revenue estimates and saw its slowest sales growth since going public as advertising spending slows. The results from Snap hit other ad-reliant stocks, sending shares of Pinterest and Meta Platforms down about 6.4% and 1.2%, respectively.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Walmart

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walmart Inc: "I think that's an excellent idea [to sell shares of Walmart and start a position in Procter & Gamble]." Iron Mountain...
