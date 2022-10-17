Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Zoning board votes no on rezoning request for Evans Rowing Club
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Agency recommended Thursday that the Board of County Commissioners deny an application from a rowing club to move into a residential neighborhood. The project will now go before the Board of County Commissioners for consideration in December....
News4Jax.com
DCF opens D-SNAP to St. Johns County residents
The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to St. Johns County residents as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Ian and who are not...
Florida Board of Education passes new rule on bathroom and locker room usage in state schools
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday morning on a parental notification rule regarding bathroom policies and proceedings in local school districts. STORY: JSO: Man injured after argument leads to shooting at local gas station. Tom Grady, the chair of the Board, said the rule...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County to ‘separate fact from fiction’ during town halls on 1-cent sales tax referendum
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Over the next two weeks, St. Johns County plans to host three educational town halls to have a conversation and provide the community with facts about the 1-cent sales tax referendum on the November ballot. According to the county, the town halls are not...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Florida
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
News4Jax.com
Road-widening project in fast-growing area of St. Johns County now underway
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A long-anticipated St. Johns County road-widening project is finally underway this week after years of planning. A stretch of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes. It’s an area of Northwest St. Johns County that has seen tremendous growth in recent years.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Sikes-Kline discusses upcoming projects in St. Augustine
St. Augustine Mayor-elect Nancy Sikes-Kline presented her priorities for her tenure during a meeting of the Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, Oct. 14. Among her topics were plans for a mobility-oriented development in West Augustine and the Lake Maria Sanchez Stormwater project. She began her presentation with a...
St. Johns County commissioner Paul Waldron dies at age 53
ST. JOHNS — St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron died early Tuesday morning, the commission announced during its Tuesday meeting. Waldron, 53, was remembered during the Board of County Commissioners meeting with a flower on his chair and by his fellow commissioners. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
St. Johns turns to FEMA funding for beach re-nourishment after Ian
ST. JOHNS, Fla — St. Johns County commissioners approved $325,000 in what will be the first step in getting federal funding for new beach re-nourishment projects along the coast after Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According to the county’s emergency management director, the beaches lost...
News4Jax.com
Tax relief: Gov. DeSantis extends property tax payments for victims of Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who held a news conference at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in Lee County — announced an executive order to extend deadlines for property taxes to people whose homes or businesses have been rendered unusable due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, News4JAX sister station WKMG Click Orlando reports.
totallystaugustine.com
2022 HALLOWEEN EVENTS in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
Oct. 7-30: Nine acres of a local farm becomes The Maze each October at Sykes Family Farm — with live music, the maze, games such as a corn cannon, live animals and more at 5995 Brough Road in Elkton, just off State Road 207. The event includes a 9-acre maze, farm animals, hayrides, children’s play area, pumpkin patch, food vendors, artisans and fall fun. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday. Live music by The Willow Sisters from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15; and a Life South Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 (free entrance to the maze with blood donation). More details at www.sycofarms.com.
News4Jax.com
National Teen Driving Safety Week: Addressing safe driving habits
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 16 through Oct. 22 is National Teen Driver Safety Week and transportation officials want parents and children to be extra vigilant. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens across the U.S. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida teens made up nearly 5 percent of Florida’s driving population, however, more than 11 percent of all motor vehicle crashes in Florida involved a teen driver in 2021.
News4Jax.com
Medical marijuana coming to some Circle K stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Medical marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station in Northeast Florida as part of a new partnership between the gas station and a Chicago-based cannabis company. It won’t be sold at every Circle K to start with since there are about 600 across...
Free Park & Ride shuttle from the City of St. Augustine returns during Nights of Lights season
The City of St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights holiday celebration begins on Saturday, Nov. 19. Ahead of the celebration, the city is sharing the following information about free park-and-ride shuttle services being offered during Nights of Lights:. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The City of St. Augustine...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
When does early voting start in Florida?
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
News4Jax.com
Amendment 2: Arguments for & against abolishing the little-known Constitution Revision Commission
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been taking a look at the three proposed constitutional amendments that all Florida voters will see on their ballots for the general election. Amendment 2, if approved by 60% of voters, would abolish the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, also known as the CRC. It’s...
