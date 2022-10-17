ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

News4Jax.com

DCF opens D-SNAP to St. Johns County residents

The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to St. Johns County residents as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Ian and who are not...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Florida

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Road-widening project in fast-growing area of St. Johns County now underway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A long-anticipated St. Johns County road-widening project is finally underway this week after years of planning. A stretch of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes. It’s an area of Northwest St. Johns County that has seen tremendous growth in recent years.
pontevedrarecorder.com

Sikes-Kline discusses upcoming projects in St. Augustine

St. Augustine Mayor-elect Nancy Sikes-Kline presented her priorities for her tenure during a meeting of the Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, Oct. 14. Among her topics were plans for a mobility-oriented development in West Augustine and the Lake Maria Sanchez Stormwater project. She began her presentation with a...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Hill

Florida Board of Education adopts strict trans restroom policy

The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday approved a strict rule preventing public and charter schools in the state from allowing transgender youth to use the restroom or locker room consistent with their gender identity without first alerting all parents with children in the school district and making a public announcement online.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Tax relief: Gov. DeSantis extends property tax payments for victims of Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who held a news conference at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in Lee County — announced an executive order to extend deadlines for property taxes to people whose homes or businesses have been rendered unusable due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, News4JAX sister station WKMG Click Orlando reports.
FLORIDA STATE
totallystaugustine.com

2022 HALLOWEEN EVENTS in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

Oct. 7-30: Nine acres of a local farm becomes The Maze each October at Sykes Family Farm — with live music, the maze, games such as a corn cannon, live animals and more at 5995 Brough Road in Elkton, just off State Road 207. The event includes a 9-acre maze, farm animals, hayrides, children’s play area, pumpkin patch, food vendors, artisans and fall fun. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday. Live music by The Willow Sisters from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15; and a Life South Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 (free entrance to the maze with blood donation). More details at www.sycofarms.com.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

National Teen Driving Safety Week: Addressing safe driving habits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 16 through Oct. 22 is National Teen Driver Safety Week and transportation officials want parents and children to be extra vigilant. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens across the U.S. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida teens made up nearly 5 percent of Florida’s driving population, however, more than 11 percent of all motor vehicle crashes in Florida involved a teen driver in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Medical marijuana coming to some Circle K stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Medical marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station in Northeast Florida as part of a new partnership between the gas station and a Chicago-based cannabis company. It won’t be sold at every Circle K to start with since there are about 600 across...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

