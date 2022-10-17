Read full article on original website
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)
Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 19)
Tuesday at 10:58 am, Paris Police worked on a possible burglary of a habitation occurring in the 1800-block of Cedar. The suspects had left the area, and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at two dollars, replaced the window unit backward in the window, and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
Wildcats JV team takes road victory over Paris
Sulphur Springs won the toss and elected to receive the kickoff, but unfortunately the Wildcats fumbled the kick giving Paris the ball at the Sulphur Springs 27 yard line. Paris was able to make Sulphur Springs pay using the ground game score on a six play 27 yard drive. The extra point was got to Paris a quick 7-0 score.
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies arrested 40-year-old Brandon Nicholas Carrell for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone and a misdemeanor. He’s awaiting arraignment. Kevin Charles Jones. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Kevin Charles Jones for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. In addition, they charged him with...
Man Accused Of Injuring His Mother During A Disturbance
A 52-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring his mother during a disturbance at their rural residence Monday morning. A Como couple was jailed Sunday night on assault charges following what was reported as a rolling disturbance on State Highway 11 east. Injury to An Elderly Complaint. Hopkins County...
Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
Mother Of Man Shot By Wolfe City Officer Files Lawsuit
The mother of a man fatally shot by a former Wolfe City Police Officer in October 2020 has filed a civil suit in Federal District Court in Dallas. The lawsuit names former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas and the City of Wolfe City as the defendants. Lucas was recently found not guilty of murder in the death of Jonathan Price. Price’s mother, Marcella Louis, filed the lawsuit. John J. Coyle of Philadelphia is her attorney.
East Texas Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges
Harrison County arrested a Morris County man for multiple violent crimes committed on Sunday. They arrested 23-year-old Jeffrey Wade Berry of Naples, who allegedly assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed one person, and set an RV on fire. Bond is $213,000 on charges of arson, assault, family violence causing bodily injury, and two counts of aggravated assault, family violence with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Titus County Jail Booking
Titus County Deputies arrested 29-year-old Lorean Rene Lilly of Hughes Springs on multiple charges, including Violation of the Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a TDCJ detainer and seven misdemeanors, including two for Failure to Appear. She remains in jail. Michael Wayne Mathis. Deputies...
Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife
A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
Anthony Harold (Tony) Clark of Paris || Obituary
Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 21 at East Paris Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Fortenberry. Anthony Harold (Tony) Clark, 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at his home in Paris. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at East Paris Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Fortenberry and Rev. Wade White officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Bright-Holland Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Donna Elaine Helm of Paris || Obituary
A family-directed memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Paris New Generation Baptist Church, 1513 Lamar Ave., Paris. Donna Elaine Helm, age 51, of Paris, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. A family-directed memorial service will be held...
Paris Festival Of Pumpkins Happening Saturday
The Paris Festival of Pumpkins is happening Saturday (10/22) in Downtown Paris.T his community event has become a favorite for the Northeast Texas region. Listen to live music, and enjoy a unique shopping experience by browsing downtown stores for huge Festival savings! Visit the many vendors for one-of-a-kind finds and fill up on all your favorite festival Treats like corn dogs, funnel cakes, chocolate-dipped cheesecake, and kettle corn.
One Dead In Choctaw County Crash
A one-vehicle crash in Choctaw County Sunday night has claimed the life of a Rattan man. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that 47-year-old James Reese was driving his vehicle near Spencerville when he ran off the road, hit a tree, and overturned. Officials pronounced him at the scene.
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
Bonnie Jean Guest of Paris || Obituary
Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. L. C. Stout officiating. Bonnie Jean Guest, 81, of Paris, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with...
