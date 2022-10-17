Colonie Center donates to St. Paul’s

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colonie Center will be delivering a donation of new clothing to the residents at St. Paul’s Center on Monday, October 17 at 10:30 a.m. The donation is made possible from the proceeds of Colonie Centers’ recent COSMECON event in September.

St. Paul’s is a non-profit organization in Rensselaer that offers help to homeless families. The non-profit provides emergency shelter for mothers and children and offers support for families to progress to sustainable futures. Colonie Center raised $3,200 worth of clothing and will be donating it to St. Paul’s. Colonie Center worked closely with the nonprofit to make sure specific needs were met.

