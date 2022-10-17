Read full article on original website
Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023
The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "Separate Ways" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper
Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting Family Trick or Treating Event on Halloween
It's that time of the year that everybody wants to be a part of the fun. Halloween in Casper will feature a multitude of events taking place throughout the day and Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is providing yet another chance for little ghosties and goblins to get their candy fix.
David Street Station Will Not Have Ice Skating Rink This Winter
The David Street Station has announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances, it will not be able to offer an ice rink to the community this winter season. That's according to a lengthy message on the David Street Station Facebook page. "We’ve hit a bump in the road that will make...
New Casper ‘Buckle’ Location Grand Opening Set for November
One of Casper's favorite clothing stores is all set to move into their new location. Buckle, which is currently located inside the Eastridge Mall is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. The grand opening is...
VIDEO: Gang Warfare Erupts Between Thomas Gobbles Gang and Multiple Other Turkeys in Casper
It was like a scene from West Side Story, except instead of the Jets and the Sharks doing battle over the love of Maria, it's the Thomas Gobbles Gang and a group of interlopers feuding over bird seed. And instead of happening in New York, it's happening in a Downtown...
LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue
One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
Old Business, New Location: Casper Homegoods Store Re-Opening
Lee Brennan Charles, a homegoods and decor store, is re-opening on Friday, October 21st from 4 - 8 PM. The new location is at 136 S. Wolcott St. Suite 102. It's hosting a line up of friends and small businesses including:. A grazing table from Graze & Gather Casper. Treats...
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
Casper Candy Store Nominated for Torch Award
Donells Candies, Inc. was nominated, along with eight other business and three nonprofits, for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during the...
Annual ‘Tea is for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again
It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area
Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
Casper’s Craft Beer Scene is Building Momentum
It's no secret the local brew market is growing FAST. According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales grew by nearly 8% in 2021, and they're projected to gain even more momentum in the next few years. We've seen the trend growing in our backyard right here in the Casper-area,...
ON THIS DAY: in 1998, Casper Saw Record Breaking Inches of Snow
From October 16th to the 17th, in 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the National Weather Service's list of TOP 25 snowstorms in our area since 1937. 1. December 23-24, 198231.3" 2. April 18-21, 197327.9" 3. April 30-May 2, 194623.2" 4. December 1-2, 198221.0" 5. May...
Sunny Days with Leaves and Nighttime Temps Dropping
According to the National Weather Service, the first half of this week is forecast to have sunny skies with a light breeze. The highs are ~70 degrees with lows just above freezing. Excel Spooktacular Family Dance & Pumpkin Patch. Fall Colors at the Rotary Park in Casper.
NOWCAP is Helping People with Disabilities Find Happy, Meaningful Lives in Casper
"If you're not changing and growing, you're just existing, and that's not fun." K2Radio News sat down with Dawn Lacko, the executive director at NowCap Services, to talk about a program that helps people with disabilities in Casper and Rock Springs to find and keep employment as well as learn valuable skills for living a happy, meaningful life.
Kroger Seeks To Create Grocery Giant in $20B Albertsons Bid
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. That would affect three grocery stores in Casper: Smith's at 2405 CY Ave., and Albertsons at...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Director Named ‘Woman of Influence’ by Wyoming Business Report
The Wyoming Business Report has recently named Kilty Brown, the Executive Director of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, the 2022 'Woman of Influence' honoree in the field of Health Care. Brown has served as the non-profit organization's Executive Director since 2017. She is a registered nurse who holds a master's...
18-Year-Old in Casper Crashes Car Into Tractors, Gets Out of Car, Walks Into Traffic, Gets Hit By Car
An 18-year-old experienced a series of unfortunate events on Monday night, near CY Avenue in Casper. That's according to Lieutenant Scott Jones with the Casper Police Department. "For reasons unknown, this guy was [driving] at a high rate of speed, westbound on CY Avenue," Lieutenant Jones told K2 Radio News....
Part Of Salt Creek Highway Will Be Closed Until Late Monday
UPDATE: The road closures are expected to remain in place for the next six to eight hours as emergency personnel continue to work on scene. Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
