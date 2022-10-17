BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. The Burlington School District announced last week it’s suing the chemical giant for damages to help cover the $165 million cost of building a new high school after the previous building was closed two years ago over contamination concerns. Now, one of the world’s leading PCB experts is bringing her knowledge to the Green Mountain State to help prevent the district’s situation from happening elsewhere.

VERMONT STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO