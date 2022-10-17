Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what...
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Updated: 2 hours...
WCAX
Vermont Elvis fans forge enduring bond
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
WCAX
NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre. Updated: 3 hours ago. The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what...
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
WCAX
Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During Vermont’s youth and novice weekend this Saturday and Sunday, state wildlife biologists are encouraging hunters to stop by a biological check station once they bag a buck. The goal is to help biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population. Hunters...
WCAX
Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
WCAX
Authorities charge man captured in Vt. with murder of NH couple
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 8...
WCAX
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. The Burlington School District announced last week it’s suing the chemical giant for damages to help cover the $165 million cost of building a new high school after the previous building was closed two years ago over contamination concerns. Now, one of the world’s leading PCB experts is bringing her knowledge to the Green Mountain State to help prevent the district’s situation from happening elsewhere.
WCAX
Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study from the identity protection company Veriff reports that Vermonters are searching for information about identity theft more than any other state. Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?. Darren Perron spoke with Henry Collier, director of technology programs at Norwich University, about the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years
RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
WCAX
Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court
AUSTIN, Texas (WCAX) - Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Police say Armstrong killed Wilson in an East Austin home in May after Wilson spent part of the day with Armstrong’s boyfriend.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
WCAX
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Campaign Countdown: Meet...
WCAX
Crews investigating suspicious fire in St. Albans
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH’s 2nd Congressional District. It’s less than three weeks till Election Day, when New Hampshire voters will weigh in on their choice for the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project. Updated: 19...
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
Comments / 2