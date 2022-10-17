Read full article on original website
CNET
Social Security Payments in October: When Is Your Money Coming?
All but one of the Social Security payments for October have been sent to beneficiaries. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month or for the rest of 2022, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see an increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
WCAX
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
WCAX
Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days' Kevin McCallum, who reported in this week's issue on the company's efforts to roll out its charging network. UVMMC...
WCAX
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution

WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

WCAX
SUNY tuition match aims to attract out-of-state students to New York schools
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The State University of New York is trying a new marketing strategy targeting Vermonters. Starting next week, all SUNY campuses are waiving application fees for two weeks. They are also offering a tuition match for out-of-state students from eight states for the same price as those states’ public university systems, including Vermont. That means Vermonters can attend a SUNY school for the same tuition as UVM.
