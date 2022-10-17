ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Impact Las Vegas helps fund charities through collective giving

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pSFu_0ic9boGi00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Impact Las Vegas’ 10th year helping other non-profits get money.

The grassroots effort empowers women by giving collectively in a way that helps the community. Impact Nevada, which currently has 80 members, is currently looking for at least another 20 members.

The women each donate $1,000 annually and then vote on a charity that will receive the total donation. The more members, the bigger the donation.

“We wanted to be able to make a difference because I love this community,” said Maureen Romita, founder of Impact Las Vegas.

The only requirement to be a member is to donate $1,000 by the end of the year and then to vote on the charity that should receive it the following June. Memberships can even be split between two women. You can find out more information on how to join here .

Previous grants have gone to Kline Veterans Fund, The Just One Project, and Eye Care 4 Kids, to name a few.

Non-profits interested in vying to be a recipient of the money can attend training Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Roseman University to learn how to apply.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

‘I was in a pool of blood,’ Domestic violence survivors hold vigil to bring more awareness in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a battle commonly fought in private and, unfortunately, leading to death in the Las Vegas valley: domestic violence. Though statistics show DV reports are shrinking, officials said those numbers are deceiving. Currently in Nevada, one in every four women and one in every seven men experience it in their lifetime, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Falling For Anima by Edo

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Anima by Edo has us falling for their seasonal menu. Roqui Theus joins Chris Leavitt, Bar director and Joe Mikulich, partner and wine Director, to show us what fall cocktails and dishes will be available starting October 24th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Healthy Tailgate Foods

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Cheer on your favorite team this season with a delicious spread that won’t break the calorie bank .Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn has delicious appetizers, meals and drinks to make and serve at your next tailgate or “Homegate”.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Free self-defense class for women

Real estate broker Serena Anderson held the first self-defense class in September and there is another one this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22 at D1 Training, 1300 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. The class is free. There will also be another class in December.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Space Station passes over Las Vegas

Viewing Las Vegas from the air is always a pleasure, viewing it from space is out of this world. Shortly before noon on Friday, the International Space Station passed over the Las Vegas Valley at an altitude of around 250 miles above the earth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Election Day security preparations in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada voters will head to the polls to cast their ballot for the general elections on November 8. Joe Gloria the Clark County Registrar of Voters gave 8 News Now a behind-the-scenes tour at election headquarters and showed the areas where ballots are sorted, and signatures are verified. Gloria told 8 […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

12th Annual NF Hope Concert

Las Vegas(KLAS)-A great concert benefiting a fantastic cause. The 12th Annual NF Hope Concert is set for this Sunday at Myron’s at The Smith’s Center. Kendall Tenney sits down to talk to Jeff and Melody Leibow, the founders of NF Hope Concert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Woman hit, killed in northeast valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in the northeast part of the valley near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It happened around 6:19 p.m. at Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard. Las Vegas Metro police said the 47-year-old woman was standing in the southbound lane of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

RTC takes new steps to protect passengers onboard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants riders to be safe while on board and acknowledged that more needs to be done to ensure proper security while riding. With incident numbers on the rise, the RTC said it is making major strides to protect its drivers and passengers with the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy