Tampa, FL

thatssotampa.com

Super popular Skyway 10K run returns this March

The celebrated Skyway 10K officially returns March 12, 2023. For a set number of hours the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed to traffic as runners run up and down the gorgeous bridge. Note: Registration for this race fills up fast. Registration for the 2023 run officially opens to the public October 24 and ends October 31. You can enter the registration lottery for the event online.
thatssotampa.com

Tampa’s Cacciatore and Sons is one of the oldest Italian Markets in Florida

The legendary Cacciatore and Sons Italian Market and Deli has operated in the Tampa area for more than 125 years. Their arrival in the region was more than a century in the making. In 1896, the Cacciatore family came to the United States from Italy “in search of the American dream,” note the owners. They originally settled in Ybor City and opened a butcher shop that provided groceries and other household items. The Cacciatore family catered to the immigrants that lived in this industrial town that consisted mainly of Cubans, Italians, and Spaniards.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend

After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
LAKELAND, FL
10NEWS

Cold front to bring first blast of fall weather to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From the fall foliage up north to people dawning sweatshirts and flannels, it seems like everyone across the country except for Florida has been able to get a taste of fall. Even some places across the Midwest have been dealt an early taste of winter...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?

Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

New nonstop flights to Delaware launching from TPA aboard Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines, which currently offers nonstop flights to New Haven, CT, and Lexington, KY, announced that it will open the airline’s fourth base at Wilmington Airport (ILG) next February. The new base will unlock a new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air service for the Delaware Valley, encompassing portions of four states, including Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania / Philadelphia, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.
DELAWARE STATE
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

