La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
thatssotampa.com
Super popular Skyway 10K run returns this March
The celebrated Skyway 10K officially returns March 12, 2023. For a set number of hours the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed to traffic as runners run up and down the gorgeous bridge. Note: Registration for this race fills up fast. Registration for the 2023 run officially opens to the public October 24 and ends October 31. You can enter the registration lottery for the event online.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa’s Cacciatore and Sons is one of the oldest Italian Markets in Florida
The legendary Cacciatore and Sons Italian Market and Deli has operated in the Tampa area for more than 125 years. Their arrival in the region was more than a century in the making. In 1896, the Cacciatore family came to the United States from Italy “in search of the American dream,” note the owners. They originally settled in Ybor City and opened a butcher shop that provided groceries and other household items. The Cacciatore family catered to the immigrants that lived in this industrial town that consisted mainly of Cubans, Italians, and Spaniards.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
thatssotampa.com
168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend
After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
10NEWS
Cold front to bring first blast of fall weather to Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From the fall foliage up north to people dawning sweatshirts and flannels, it seems like everyone across the country except for Florida has been able to get a taste of fall. Even some places across the Midwest have been dealt an early taste of winter...
St. Pete woman waited days to take baby with fractured arm to hospital: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on a child neglect charge after police say she waited days to take an injured baby to the hospital
995qyk.com
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
thatssotampa.com
New nonstop flights to Delaware launching from TPA aboard Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines, which currently offers nonstop flights to New Haven, CT, and Lexington, KY, announced that it will open the airline’s fourth base at Wilmington Airport (ILG) next February. The new base will unlock a new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air service for the Delaware Valley, encompassing portions of four states, including Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania / Philadelphia, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.
Warm Mineral Springs Park condemned due to ‘significant damage’ from Hurricane Ian
Warm Mineral Springs Park will remain closed after damage from Hurricane Ian rendered the park unsafe for guests.
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Good Samaritan helps warn residents in burning St. Petersburg apartment
Vicki Cole and her young grandchildren were sleeping early Sunday morning when a fire started at Enclave at Sabal Pointe apartments.
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 From A $50 Lottery Scratch-Off Game
A Florida man has struck it rich by playing a $50 lottery scratch-off game and claiming a $1,000,000 jackpot. The Florida Lottery announces that Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer carrying french fries overturns in Polk County
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of french fries overturned while taking the entrance ramp from Polk Parkway to I-4 West Wednesday afternoon.
Crash Closed Westbound Lanes Of SR-580 In Clearwater, 4 Transported To Hospital
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police officers were on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries at the corner of State Road 580 and Landmark Drive. Officers say the Westbound lanes of State Road 580 were shut down, along with travel along Landmark at
‘You never think this is going to happen to you’: Single mom working to recover from Hurricane Ian
Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She's now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
