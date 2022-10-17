Read full article on original website
Snap Plunges More Than 25% on Third-Quarter Revenue Miss
Snap beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share but missed on revenue. The company's board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million. Snap said in late August that it would cut 20% of staff as part of a major restructuring. Snap shares plummeted more than 25% in...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Snap, American Express, Verizon, Twitter and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Snap — Shares of the Snapchat parent company cratered 28.1% after it missed revenue estimates and saw its slowest sales growth since going public as advertising spending slows. The results from Snap hit other ad-reliant stocks, sending shares of Pinterest and Meta Platforms down about 6.4% and 1.2%, respectively.
IBM Surpasses Quarterly Projections and Lifts Its Full-Year Revenue Forecast
IBM beat on the top and bottom lines and raised its revenue growth forecast for all of 2022. The enterprise software and consulting company had its first full quarter of sales of its new z16 mainframe computer. IBM shares rose as much as 6% in extended trading on Wednesday after...
Global Supply Chain Woes Have Seen ‘Huge Improvement,' Flexport Founder Says
Global supply chain woes have eased ahead of the holiday season, Flexport founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen said. Logistics challenges have seen "huge improvement," he said, as ports are less congested and the cost of shipping goods has fallen significantly this year. Flexport topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
