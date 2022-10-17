Journey, Toto coming to BOK Center next spring
Concert announcement alert! Legendary rock band Journey is going on tour and coming to Tulsa.
The band announces it will continue the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour in 2023.
Journey will make a stop at the BOK Center on Friday, March 31. Very special guest Toto will join the tour on all dates.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online on the BOK Center's website and on the AXS ticketing platform.
For this show, no tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be available to be purchased at the BOK Center box office until the day of the show.
