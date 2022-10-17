ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Journey, Toto coming to BOK Center next spring

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2qeh_0ic9bSnc00

Concert announcement alert! Legendary rock band Journey is going on tour and coming to Tulsa.

The band announces it will continue the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour in 2023.

Journey will make a stop at the BOK Center on Friday, March 31. Very special guest Toto will join the tour on all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online on the BOK Center's website and on the AXS ticketing platform.

For this show, no tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be available to be purchased at the BOK Center box office until the day of the show.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Tulsa King' advance screening coming to two Oklahoma AMC Theaters

TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The series premiere of the "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, is coming to AMC Theaters as part of a double-screening. People can come to AMC Theaters in Owasso and Tulsa to see an advance double-screening of "Tulsa King" and the Season 5 Premiere of "Yellowstone".
OWASSO, OK
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
TULSA, OK
cushingcitizen.com

Beasley purchases Naifeh's Deli and Grill

In a statement made around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, Geoff Beasley, owner of the Dunkin Theater and Godofredo’s Pizzeria and Taproom, announced that he has entered into an agreement to purchase Naifeh’s Deli and Grill from Joe Naifeh. Joe Naifeh, owner of Naifeh’s Deli and Grill had...
CUSHING, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery

Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy