Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

A mother has revealed that she routinely waxes off her three-year-old daughter’s “ unibrow .”

Leah Garcia, 31, filmed herself as she removed the hairs between her toddler’s eyebrows, saying she’d rather be “called a bad mom” than let her daughter get bullied.

“When I was 10, I took my monobrow into my own hands because I was severely bullied over it from the age of five,” the Texan mother-of-two said.

“I’m simply preventing Bliss from being the target of bullies until she’s old enough to stand up for who she is.”

The Independent

The Independent

