Please enjoy this condensed version of Food News while Food Editor Eileen Mellon is away on vacation. Last weekend, Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. opened its long-awaited brick-and-mortar shop in Union Hill. The business has been around since 2018 and has gained a following for its New England-style ice cream through its pop-ups. Known for inventive flavors such as salted chocolate chip cookie and a milk chocolate and Cheez-It concoction (don’t knock it till you’ve tried it), Spotty Dog plans to expand its shop offerings to include made-to-order ice cream sandwiches, shakes and ice cream cakes.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO