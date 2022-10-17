San Diego Wave FC beat Chicago in first-ever playoff match

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — It’s not just the Padres making San Diego proud in the postseason, as the San Diego Wave FC won in their first NWSL playoff match on Sunday night.

With 26,215 fans in attendance at Snapdragon Stadium, the Wave defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in overtime to advance to the NWSL semifinals.

Down 1-0 in the second half, Emily Van Egmond scored the equalizing goal. In the OT period, Wave FC star Alex Morgan knocked in the game-winning goal in the 110th minute.

“It’s been wild. San Diego’s already on a high from the Padres last night … San Diego all the way!” said one fan.

Several members of the Padres were at the match to show their support for the Wave’s stacked lineup, which includes the global star Morgan.

Morgan’s play was inspiring to many of the young female players who watched the game.

“I play soccer myself and I look up to her to see how she plays so I can be the same way,” said one young fan.

“She has a lot of confidence and I feel like as a player you need that,” another told ABC 10News.

“It’s amazing to be out here supporting them and for them to be out here seeing the same thing and what they can do,” said Alexander Garcia, a father of two young girls.

As the Wave FC advance after their big win, fans say they’re cherishing every minute of professional soccer here in San Diego.

In the semifinal round, the Wave take on the Portland Thorns at 2 p.m., Oct. 23, in Portland.

The NWSL Final is Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C.

According to club officials, Sunday’s crowd broke the NWSL playoff attendance record, which had been set earlier in the day in Houston.

Officials added, “San Diego now holds both the NWSL Playoff attendance record, as well as the NWSL regular season record of 32,000 broken on Sept. 17.”