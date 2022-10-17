Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: Christian McCaffrey to 49ers, Cameron Jordan to Chiefs among 13 deals that make sense
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. Once the clock strikes 4 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 1, the Tuesday after Week 8, that's it. Historically, the biggest blockbusters are reserved for the offseason, but considering how much parity there is throughout the league six weeks into the year, there could be a bevy of teams working the phones to make or entertain offers.
CBS Sports
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers: Panthers deal star RB in blockbuster for multiple draft picks, per report
With the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the NFL has its first major blockbuster. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft selections, according to NFL Media. In return for McCaffrey, the Panthers receive 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady reiterates commitment to the game despite Buccaneers' struggles: 'No retirement in my future'
Two years after arriving in Tampa and immediately guiding the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, Tom Brady is enduring one of his toughest seasons in recent memory. Not only has the 45-year-old quarterback endured tabloid gossip about his life away from football, but he's struggled to consistently elevate an injury-riddled supporting cast during a 3-3 start. Even so, Brady is happily committed to the game, preaching optimism about the rest of the 2022 season and telling reporters Thursday that he won't be hanging up the cleats anytime soon.
CBS Sports
College football top 25: New No. 1 emerges in FCS Power Rankings; Mercer off to best start since 2013
Things are going well down in Macon, Georgia, as the Mercer Bears are off to an impressive 6-1 start. What's been the secret for their success? Balance. Mercer is playing great complementary football. Its offense is dynamic, averaging 41 points and more than 460 yards per game, while the defense is smothering, allowing just 3.1 yards per carry and 5.5 yards per pass attempt. It's also a defense that has picked off opposing quarterbacks 15 times. With those added possessions, the offense is burying teams as a result.
CBS Sports
Travis Kelce feels Chiefs planning move after restructured contract clears cap space: 'Something's in the air'
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL and in the mix for Super Bowl contention, not surprising given Andy Reid is head coach and Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Kansas City's road to the Super Bowl is a bit tougher after losing to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, giving their AFC rivals the inside track toward earning home-field advantage in the conference.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Coach noncommittal on Week 7 status
Coach John Harbaugh refused to divulge whether he would activate Edwards (knee) from the PUP list for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports. The Ravens have until Oct. 26 to activate Edwards or he will have to sit out the remainder of the season. Bringing him back in Week 7 against Cleveland would make sense since J.K. Dobbins is out with a knee injury of his own. If Edwards doesn't play, the Ravens would have Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis available in the backfield.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: One move each contender can make to get over hump; should Bills land Christian McCaffrey?
In a matter of seconds midway through the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles went from a very good team to the front-runner to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Before the trade deadline, Philadelphia sent a future fourth-round pick to Miami in exchange for Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi.
CBS Sports
How Panthers can replace Christian McCaffrey: A look at star-studded 2023 free agent RB class, draft prospects
The Carolina Panthers went full speed ahead on their rebuild with the trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. A team in desperate need of stockpiling draft picks, the Panthers received a 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers to take McCaffrey off their hands.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Tending to hamstring issue
Philips is listed as questionable Sunday against the Colts due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Philips already has missed one game this season with a shoulder issue, and his status for Week 7 now is in peril after he logged a limited practice Friday due to a new health concern. If he's able to suit up this weekend, he'll be well behind the Titans' top wide receivers Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, even with rookie Treylon Burks (toe) on injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Dealing with knee issue
Reynolds was a non-participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. While Reynolds gutted through a sprained ankle in the Lions' last two games before a Week 6 bye, he's now dealing with a new health concern. His status thus should be monitored Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest at Dallas. DJ Chark (ankle) also didn't practice Wednesday, so the team's healthy wide receivers behind top option Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Won't play Thursday
Peat (pectoral) will be inactive Thursday against the Cardinals, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Peat suffered a pectoral strain in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Bengals and has not healed enough to suit up for the contest. In his absence, Calvin Throckmorton (hip) or Landon Young could step into his starting left-guard role.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Until Wednesday, Fant had avoided appearances on Seattle's injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He'll look to get back to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- he logged a combined 10-56-1 receiving line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Still not practicing Wednesday
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Indianapolis, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Cunningham missed Weeks 4 and 5 with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 3, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game versus the Colts even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye. Dylan Cole will likely continue to see expanded opportunities as long as Cunningham remains out.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Keanu Neal: Full workload Week 6
Neal compiled four tackles (three solo) while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6. With Mike Edwards (elbow) sidelined, Neal drew the start at free safety and delivered a solid performance while playing alongside the highly active Antoine Winfield in the defensive backfield. With Edwards returning to full practice participation Wednesday, Neal projects to revert to the rotational role he'd been filling prior to Sunday, although Logan Ryan's (foot) ongoing absence should continue to ensure a healthy amount of snaps.
Comments / 1