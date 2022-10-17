Traffic Pacing Early Tuesday Morning On Southbound I-75 In Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Southbound I-75 traffic in central to southern Pasco County will be paced slowly (about 15 MPH) by law enforcement officers for up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, weather permitting.

Southbound I-75 traffic control will begin just north of SR 52 (Exit 285) and end south of Overpass Road, about halfway between Exits 285 and 279.

Traffic entering the interstate from SR 52 will not be able to enter until the front of the pacing operation has passed and law enforcement reopens the ramps.

Motorists should allow up to 20 extra minutes for their drive time through the area. The traffic pacing is needed for roadwork associated with the future Overpass Road interchange at I-75.

