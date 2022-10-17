ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Traffic Pacing Early Tuesday Morning On Southbound I-75 In Pasco County

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Southbound I-75 traffic in central to southern Pasco County will be paced slowly (about 15 MPH) by law enforcement officers for up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, weather permitting.

Southbound I-75 traffic control will begin just north of SR 52 (Exit 285) and end south of Overpass Road, about halfway between Exits 285 and 279.

Traffic entering the interstate from SR 52 will not be able to enter until the front of the pacing operation has passed and law enforcement reopens the ramps.

Motorists should allow up to 20 extra minutes for their drive time through the area. The traffic pacing is needed for roadwork associated with the future Overpass Road interchange at I-75.

fox13news.com

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

A PORTION OF LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH DRIVE WILL CLOSE BETWEEN NEVADA ROAD AND CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE FOR A WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Starting Monday, October 24th, the City of Lakeland Water Department will be replacing an older and problematic asbestos water main with PVC pipe along the east side of Lake Hollingsworth Drive between Collins Lane and Crystal Lake Drive. The project is in the current budget cycle at a cost of $175,000 and it will take approximately six weeks to complete.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Aerial mosquito control spraying begins in Polk County after Hurricane Ian

BARTOW, Fla. — Neighborhoods in Polk County might notice low-flying aircraft spraying insecticides for mosquito control starting this week. After Hurricane Ian rolled through Florida, the mosquito population surged from flooding, Polk County said in a news release. In an effort to control what the county is calling a public health emergency, aerial spraying for mosquito control will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver under investigation for DUI in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening. Police said at around 9:15 p.m., a GMC van hauling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 N on the Whitney Road overpass.
LARGO, FL
Bay News 9

Early voting locations announced for Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting locations in Pasco County for the 2022 general election have been announced by Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley on Wednesday. The early voting period is Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Hernando County Murder Suspect Arrested In Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Hernando County murder suspect has been arrested in Putnam County. On Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office regarding Reynol Gonzalez Jr, who was possibly hiding out in Putnam County. Gonzalez was wanted
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
141K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

