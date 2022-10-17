ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

University of Tennessee fined $100,000 for on-field celebration following win over Alabama

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7Ux0_0ic9aYzL00


College football’s S outheastern Conference has fined the University of Tennessee after fans stormed the field in celebration of the Volunteers' win.

Tennessee broke a 15-game losing streak with a 52-49 win over Alabama Saturday night.

The SEC announced the fine of $100,000 on Sunday after the school violated the league’s policy regarding access to a competition area. The violation marked Tennessee’s second offense. The first offense came when fans stormed the basketball court during a 2006 game against Florida.

As fans entered the field Saturday, they ripped up one of the goalposts.


BOO BIRDS: JILL BIDEN BOOED BY PHILADELPHIA EAGLES FANS BEFORE GAME AGAINST DALLAS COWBOYS

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd watched the goalpost being ripped up and said, “It doesn’t matter. We’ll do this every year!”

Fans later threw parts of the goalpost into the Tennessee River.


Tennessee athletic director Danny White asked fans to help raise funds to replace the goalposts, saying , “We had some fun, didn’t we?”


As of Monday morning, more than $70,000 had been raised.

