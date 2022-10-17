GULLIVER, Mich. — A gas station manager in the Upper Peninsula claims she spotted the missing family out of Fremont the day after they were last heard from. Heidi Bowler, who manages Blaney Park Quik Stop in Gulliver, says the family was at the gas station at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. She tells FOX 17 she was not aware the family was reported missing until Thursday night.

