Ottawa County, MI

Fox17

Rabies detected in Allegan County bat, 2nd in 2022

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A case of rabies was detected in an Allegan County bat. The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says it’s the second confirmed bat-related case in 2022. Health officials wish to remind county residents to have all domestic pets vaccinated and to make their homes “bat-proof.”...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kent County gov't to hold free tire-collection event next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) plans to host a free collection event for unwanted tires next month. Residents are invited to recycle as many as 10 passenger tires at SafeChem in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 12 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Missing Fremont family spotted in UP gas station

GULLIVER, Mich. — A gas station manager in the Upper Peninsula claims she spotted the missing family out of Fremont the day after they were last heard from. Heidi Bowler, who manages Blaney Park Quik Stop in Gulliver, says the family was at the gas station at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. She tells FOX 17 she was not aware the family was reported missing until Thursday night.
FREMONT, MI
Fox17

KDPS: 3 arrested following string of Kalamazoo home invasions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three suspects are in custody following a recent string of reported home invasions in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says their officers arrived near the intersection at Howard Street and Stadium Drive on reports from a witness who spotted two people trying to break inside a residence.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: October 19

1. Some local sites in West Michigan are the newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places. They include the Vicksburg Historic District and the Gibson Factory and office building in Kalamazoo. That means these buildings are now considered part of the county's nearly 100,000 sites that are worthy of preservation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WANE-TV

Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Fox17

Eastern Floral cheers up downtown GR with 'Petal it Forward' campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is scientific evidence that flowers can lift your spirits, and that applies to giving as well as receiving them. That research inspired “Petal it Forward,” a nationwide campaign that aims to bring smiles to people’s faces. Thousands of florists participate in the campaign every year, including staff members at Eastern Floral in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Police investigate man's death in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking into what caused the death of a man in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was found before 10 a.m. near the intersection at Bridge Street and Gold Avenue. Those with knowledge related to the case...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Fatal crash closes portion of US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

