Fox17
Rabies detected in Allegan County bat, 2nd in 2022
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A case of rabies was detected in an Allegan County bat. The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says it’s the second confirmed bat-related case in 2022. Health officials wish to remind county residents to have all domestic pets vaccinated and to make their homes “bat-proof.”...
Fox17
Kent County gov't to hold free tire-collection event next month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) plans to host a free collection event for unwanted tires next month. Residents are invited to recycle as many as 10 passenger tires at SafeChem in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 12 between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
Fox17
Missing Fremont family spotted in UP gas station
GULLIVER, Mich. — A gas station manager in the Upper Peninsula claims she spotted the missing family out of Fremont the day after they were last heard from. Heidi Bowler, who manages Blaney Park Quik Stop in Gulliver, says the family was at the gas station at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. She tells FOX 17 she was not aware the family was reported missing until Thursday night.
Fox17
KDPS: 3 arrested following string of Kalamazoo home invasions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three suspects are in custody following a recent string of reported home invasions in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says their officers arrived near the intersection at Howard Street and Stadium Drive on reports from a witness who spotted two people trying to break inside a residence.
Fox17
Deputies seek suspect accused of impersonating officer in Ottawa County
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man they say impersonated a police officer in Ottawa County early Friday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a woman called dispatchers saying she was pulled over by what appeared to be a police cruiser before 1:15 a.m.
Fox17
Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: October 19
1. Some local sites in West Michigan are the newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places. They include the Vicksburg Historic District and the Gibson Factory and office building in Kalamazoo. That means these buildings are now considered part of the county's nearly 100,000 sites that are worthy of preservation.
Fox17
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
Fox17
Eastern Floral cheers up downtown GR with 'Petal it Forward' campaign
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is scientific evidence that flowers can lift your spirits, and that applies to giving as well as receiving them. That research inspired “Petal it Forward,” a nationwide campaign that aims to bring smiles to people’s faces. Thousands of florists participate in the campaign every year, including staff members at Eastern Floral in Grand Rapids.
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
Fox17
Police investigate man's death in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking into what caused the death of a man in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was found before 10 a.m. near the intersection at Bridge Street and Gold Avenue. Those with knowledge related to the case...
WWMTCw
Fatal crash closes portion of US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
Fox17
Help raise money for Harbor Hospice Foundation at Beanies, Brunch, and Brews on Oct. 22
Hospice Care is never easy to talk about, but it's a critical stage for many families for end-of-life care. Harbor Hospice in Muskegon serves five counties in West Michigan, giving patients and their families dignity and control through caregivers, staff, and volunteers. On Saturday, October 22, Harbor Hospice Foundation is...
One person wounded in Muskegon shooting
The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Oakgrove Street and Calvin Avenue, says Muskegon County Dispatch.
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.
