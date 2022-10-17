Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians played a full five games in the American League Divisional Series, but the Yankees prevailed on the back of Nestor Cortes’ six-inning, one-run performance on Tuesday. However, they’ll have to turn things around quickly as Game 1 of the ALCS starts on Wednesday night. New York had to get on a plane heading to Houston, and our experts have a Yankees vs. Astros prediction for Game 1 of the ALCS.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO