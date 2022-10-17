Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
dayton.com
Rattlesnake Venom Trip’s debut album marks new chapter for rockers
Kevin Schindel (vocals, guitar) explored varying flavors of heavy music during his time with Twelve Tribes, Mouth of the Architect and Neon Warship. He channeled those experiences into his latest project, Rattlesnake Venom Trip, but also unlocked unknown creative reserves while making its incredible debut album, “Dead Empire,” which dropped on October 19.
dayton.com
Pickle soup, hula hoops among unique dishes at Blind Bob’s in downtown Dayton
A family-owned tavern in Dayton’s Oregon District has several unique appetizers and dishes customers can’t get anywhere else. In fact, Blind Bob’s pickle soup and hula hoops were shared by some of our readers as what they consider to be Dayton’s signature food. “For it being...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant to celebrate Day of the Dead with five-course dinner
Sueño, an upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton, is hosting a five-course dinner with wine pairings next week in celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). “We will create a Día de los Muertos altar in the restaurant, and guests are encouraged to bring items to decorate such as flowers, candles, pictures of loved ones that have passed, incense, etc.,” said Lauren Gay, general manager and wine director at Sueño.
dayton.com
New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County
LEBANON —A Lebanon native will open the doors to his newest restaurant in the next week at the 511 N. Broadway development. Catch-A-Fire Pizza is opening its third greater Cincinnati location on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and owners Jeff and Melissa Ledford said the new restaurant “is coming along fine.” An official grand opening is slated for Nov. 5.
dayton.com
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”
dayton.com
Restaurant known for street tacos, margaritas closes near Dayton Mall
Rusty Taco, located at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp. near the Dayton Mall, has closed, according to a sign posted on the door. “This location has permanently closed,” the sign said. “Thanks for all your support.”. The restaurant moved into the 2,700-square-foot space that was formerly an...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
dayton.com
10 coffee shops you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, Oct. 28, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area coffee shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
dayton.com
Hamilton to have free ride service in 2023
LocalMotive will help people navigate the city’s urban core. Three brothers plan in 2023 to roll out several five-passenger transport vehicles to help people navigate around much of Hamilton’s urban core. Dustin, Derrick, and Devan Ward, all born and raised in Hamilton, have started LocalMotive, where they will...
dayton.com
Kings Island to debut new themed area in 2023
‘Adventure Port’ will have two rides, places to eat. A new themed area called “Adventure Port” will open inside the Kings Island amusement park in Mason next year, officials with the park announced Wednesday. Multiple attractions will be part of Adventure Port, which surrounds the Adventure Express...
dayton.com
FALL HIKING: Your guide to various trails across the Dayton area
Enjoy the fall color show at locations throughout the region. The sights and sounds of fall hiking are unmatched as sun streams through a colorful canopy overhead and leaves crunch with each footstep. “Fall is my absolute favorite time to hike,” said Jordan Hart, Five Rivers MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator....
dayton.com
Mostly sunny, breezy today; Warm temperatures expected over weekend
It will be mostly sunny and breezy today, with a high around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, it will be mostly clear and chilly, with a low around 48 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 76 degrees, followed...
dayton.com
2 new restaurants to open next month in Kettering
Two new restaurants are opening next month in Kettering within one mile from each other. Jersey Mike’s Subs is expected to open Nov. 2 at 2831 Wilmington Pike, followed by City Barbeque, opening on Nov. 14 at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “It just seemed like a good spot for...
dayton.com
18-year-old Mason native invents water contamination detection device, wins prize
On the surface, Mason native Laalitya Acharya seems like your average 18-year-old. She’s curious, bright, and an avid runner and violin player. But her recent achievements are far from average. Acharya invented a low-cost artificial intelligence device called Nereid that can detect water contamination within seconds, and she has...
dayton.com
Winery to honor fallen Clark County deputies, raise money for sheriff’s office
A local winery will host a fundraiser this weekend in honor of slain deputies Matthew Yates and Suzanne Hopper and to raise money for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Brandeberry Winery will host a Hero in Blue fundraiser from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday at the winery, 5118 W. Jackson Road, Enon.
dayton.com
Centerville, Kettering bike path nearly done, linking to safer route over I-675
A Centerville and Kettering bike path connector with safer access across Interstate 675 is nearly done and can be used. Paving for the Hewitt Avenue Bikeway Connector is complete, but key safety measures have yet to be installed, said Kettering’s Chad Ingle, project manager. Crossing lights on Bigger and...
dayton.com
Freeze Warning this morning, increased fire danger this afternoon
There is a Freeze Warning in effect this morning until 10 a.m. due to freezing overnight temperatures as low as 28 degrees, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. This afternoon, though, blustery winds and low relative humidities will lead to increased fire danger, as any fires that start...
