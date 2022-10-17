Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”

