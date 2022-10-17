ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road that impacted Wednesday traffic in West Ashley is cleared. The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m. Crews arrived and put out that fire. During that time, witnesses in the area say cars...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Shooting incident reported at apartment complex

PRESS RELEASE - According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief, Barry McRoy, an adult male was injured in a shooting incident at 404 Whitsel Street, Lincoln Apartments, Wednesday evening October 12th. 9-1-1 was notified at 23:18, advising the male was in front of the 100 building. Walterboro Police secured the scene...
WALTERBORO, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

House fire in N. Charleston displaces three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?

South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
CHARLESTON, SC
islandeyenews.com

Isle Of Palms Police Chief Accidentally Discharges His Weapon

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett shot himself in the left hand Oct. 10, apparently while cleaning his weapon in the Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard. No one else was in the room with him at the time. According to the incident report provided by the IOP...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC

