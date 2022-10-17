Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner police working 'multiple collisions' on US-52; Delays expected
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are at the scene of multiple collisions on US-52 between Rembert C Dennis Boulevard and the base of the bridge at Hwy 402, the Town of Moncks Corner announced on Facebook late Friday afternoon. Delays are expected as crews continue to...
New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek
A new fire station is in the works for Goose Creek. GCFD Fire Station IV will be located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and St. James Avenue in Carnes Crossroads. The post New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Lanes reopen after car flips over on I-26 EB near Dorchester Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:10pm): All lanes are now open. Crews are on the scene of a flipped-over car in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near Dorchester Road. Only one lane is currently open to drivers. There is no word yet on any injuries. This is a...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston residents displaced after house fire on Ballantine Drive: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire that displaced an adult and two children on Wednesday night, October 19th. Crews arrived at the scene at 8:40 p.m. on the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive, reporting heavy smoke from the garage. Crews extinguished...
abcnews4.com
City meets prerequisites to use $18.1 million grant toward Ashley River Crossing project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is one step closer to better connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston, a spokesperson for the city announced on Thursday. In 2019, the city applied for and received a grant worth $18.1 million to be used toward the planning and construction...
live5news.com
Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road that impacted Wednesday traffic in West Ashley is cleared. The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m. Crews arrived and put out that fire. During that time, witnesses in the area say cars...
Steep ditches causing concern along one Berkeley County road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A few residents in Berkeley County are concerned about the depth of some ditches as the county works to repave roads in the area. Crews have been working to pave Cannon Court just off Highway 17-A. Residents who live on that stretch of road said while they are happy with […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect, 18, charged in shooting of juvenile at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting of a juvenile earlier this month, according to Charleston Police Department. Shanton Washington, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Original Story: 1 adult, 1...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant's new bagel shop temporarily closes for electrical problem day after opening
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Ruby's New York Style Bagels held its highly anticipated grand opening in Mount Pleasant's Northcutt Plaza, with a line of guests flowing out of the small shop eager to get an authentic taste of the Empire State. One day later, Ruby's announced...
walterborolive.com
Shooting incident reported at apartment complex
PRESS RELEASE - According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief, Barry McRoy, an adult male was injured in a shooting incident at 404 Whitsel Street, Lincoln Apartments, Wednesday evening October 12th. 9-1-1 was notified at 23:18, advising the male was in front of the 100 building. Walterboro Police secured the scene...
counton2.com
NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to SC collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
live5news.com
3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
Family remembers victim of Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting, suspect denied bond
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Police have provided additional details following a fatal shooting that happened in September at a Goose Creek Taco Bell. In an incident report from the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), authorities were told by a witness that two vehicles were involved in the September 22 shooting. Police were told that […]
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
House fire in N. Charleston displaces three
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. Highway 78 widening project phase will be complete in 6 to 9 months
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County started Phase 2B of its Highway 78 widening project about 18 months ago. It impacts a four-mile stretch of 78 from Highway 27 near Ridgeville down to Orangeburg Road. "It’s a combination really of multiple projects. There are capacity improvements with the...
myrtlebeachsc.com
What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?
South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms Police Chief Accidentally Discharges His Weapon
Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett shot himself in the left hand Oct. 10, apparently while cleaning his weapon in the Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard. No one else was in the room with him at the time. According to the incident report provided by the IOP...
